Captain Morgan & Holiday Inn Nairobi Two Rivers partner for exclusive hangout

16:58 - 15 December 2025
Guests kicked off the day with an engaging rum masterclass exploring the heritage, flavour profiles, and mixability of Captain Morgan Gold and the bold new Captain Morgan Muckpit.
Captain Morgan and Holiday Inn Nairobi Two Rivers joined forces this weekend to deliver an unforgettable Captain’s Hangout  a full-day, co-created experience celebrating flavour, creativity, and Kenyan festive culture.

The event brought together media, influencers, creators, and Captain Morgan enthusiasts for a dynamic showcase of food, rum, and entertainment.

Hosted by award-winning artist and Captain Morgan ambassador Mejja, the experience blended the brand’s signature spice with Holiday Inn’s innovative approach to hospitality and culinary storytelling.

This set the stage for a collaborative culinary experience led by Holiday Inn’s Chef Robert Aluda, who crafted a rum-infused menu designed specifically for the event.

From spicy mutura and braised beef mains to Muckpit-inspired bites, the menu highlighted how rum and Kenyan cuisine can come together in unexpected and elevated ways.

In keeping with the festive season, guests also enjoyed gingerbread-making, fun games, competitions, and spontaneous musical moments, with Mejja driving the energy throughout the afternoon.

Pooja Patel, General Manager, Holiday Inn Nairobi Two Rivers, said.

Our vision is to create spaces where creativity, culture, and hospitality meet. Partnering with Captain Morgan for this experience allowed us to bring that vision to life  great food, great people, and a vibrant atmosphere that reflects what Holiday Inn Nairobi stands for.
Victor Adada, Brand Manager, Captain Morgan, added:

Captain Morgan is all about fun, flavour, and self-expression. Collaborating with Holiday Inn Nairobi Two Rivers brought our shared values to the forefront, creating a vibrant space for Kenyans to enjoy Gold and Muckpit in new and exciting ways.
Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Crowning of winners
17.11.2025
Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Crowning of winners
