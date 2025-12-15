The Cena era: When WWE became safe, corporate & profitable
Hollywood and WWE superstar John Cena officially stepped away from in-ring competition on 13 December 2025, concluding a storied 24-year career.
From his debut on SmackDown in 2002 to his final bout at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C., Cena’s retirement signals the end of an era that helped transform WWE into a more commercially polished and globally appealing brand.
Cena: The face of WWE’s corporate era
Cena rose to prominence just as WWE was shifting to a PG-rated format aimed at families, international audiences, and mainstream advertisers.
His polished image, trademark 'Hustle, Loyalty, Respect' ethos, and media-ready persona made him the ideal figurehead for this strategy.
Beyond the wrestling ring, Cena became a cultural icon, starring in Hollywood blockbusters such as Fast X and Peacemaker while securing high-profile partnerships that elevated WWE’s corporate profile.
Merchandise bearing his likeness, from T-shirts to action figures, consistently sold out, proving that a “safe” image didn’t limit his appeal.
On the contrary, Cena’s mainstream presence helped WWE generate substantial revenue across multiple platforms.
A farewell for the ages
Cena’s last match pitted him against rising star Gunther. In a symbolic moment, Cena tapped out to a sleeper hold, the first time he had submitted in over two decades, before saluting the crowd and leaving his wristbands and shoes in the ring, the traditional gesture of retirement.
This match was the climax of a year-long farewell tour that included memorable highlights: a record-tying 17th World Championship win at WrestleMania and a brief heel turn that showcased his versatility.
Fellow wrestlers, including Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, joined him in the ring to pay tribute, while WWE produced a career-spanning video celebrating his achievements.
Balancing creativity and commercial appeal
While Cena helped drive unprecedented commercial success, some critics argue his tenure contributed to WWE’s conservative, corporate-focused storytelling, limiting creative risk-taking.
For fans, he was both a hero and a polarising figure, adored by many, yet challenged by those seeking edgier, unpredictable programming.
Still, the results are undeniable: Cena’s mainstream visibility and consistent presence expanded WWE’s global reach and financial success.
Life after the ring
Although Cena has retired from active wrestling, he remains a WWE ambassador and mentor, shaping the next generation of talent.
His exit from full-time competition closes a chapter in WWE history, but his impact on the company’s commercial evolution will resonate for years to come.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Video 16.08.2024MR.SEED & FIANCEE MAKE MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT
-
Pulse Kenya 16.08.2024Best Red carpet moments of 2018
-
Pulse Kenya 16.08.20249 HOTTEST CELEBRITIES MOTHERS OF 2018
-
Pulse Kenya 16.08.20245 CELEBRITY BREAK UPS OF 2018