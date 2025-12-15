Advertisement

The Cena era: When WWE became safe, corporate & profitable

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 13:58 - 15 December 2025
John Cena
Merchandise bearing his likeness, from T-shirts to action figures, consistently sold out, proving that a 'safe'; image didn’t limit his appeal.
Advertisement

Hollywood and WWE superstar John Cena officially stepped away from in-ring competition on 13 December 2025, concluding a storied 24-year career.

Advertisement

From his debut on SmackDown in 2002 to his final bout at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C., Cena’s retirement signals the end of an era that helped transform WWE into a more commercially polished and globally appealing brand.

Cena: The face of WWE’s corporate era

Cena rose to prominence just as WWE was shifting to a PG-rated format aimed at families, international audiences, and mainstream advertisers.

His polished image, trademark 'Hustle, Loyalty, Respect' ethos, and media-ready persona made him the ideal figurehead for this strategy.

Advertisement

Beyond the wrestling ring, Cena became a cultural icon, starring in Hollywood blockbusters such as Fast X and Peacemaker while securing high-profile partnerships that elevated WWE’s corporate profile.

Merchandise bearing his likeness, from T-shirts to action figures, consistently sold out, proving that a “safe” image didn’t limit his appeal.

John Cena

On the contrary, Cena’s mainstream presence helped WWE generate substantial revenue across multiple platforms.

Advertisement

A farewell for the ages

Cena’s last match pitted him against rising star Gunther. In a symbolic moment, Cena tapped out to a sleeper hold, the first time he had submitted in over two decades, before saluting the crowd and leaving his wristbands and shoes in the ring, the traditional gesture of retirement.

This match was the climax of a year-long farewell tour that included memorable highlights: a record-tying 17th World Championship win at WrestleMania and a brief heel turn that showcased his versatility.

Fellow wrestlers, including Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, joined him in the ring to pay tribute, while WWE produced a career-spanning video celebrating his achievements.

Balancing creativity and commercial appeal

Advertisement

While Cena helped drive unprecedented commercial success, some critics argue his tenure contributed to WWE’s conservative, corporate-focused storytelling, limiting creative risk-taking.

For fans, he was both a hero and a polarising figure, adored by many, yet challenged by those seeking edgier, unpredictable programming.

Still, the results are undeniable: Cena’s mainstream visibility and consistent presence expanded WWE’s global reach and financial success.

Life after the ring

Although Cena has retired from active wrestling, he remains a WWE ambassador and mentor, shaping the next generation of talent.

John Cena

His exit from full-time competition closes a chapter in WWE history, but his impact on the company’s commercial evolution will resonate for years to come.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Give me perspective
Latest Videos
How Diddy's Name Evolved Over His Career [BIOGRAPHY]
Celebrities
26.11.2025
How Diddy's Name Evolved Over His Career [BIOGRAPHY]
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Interior PS Raymond Omollo at the Ministerial Stakeholder Forum between the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA). Photo/MINA
Local
15.12.2025
Government, KEPSA warn of weakening security culture as SMEs bear cost of unrest
Captain Morgan & Holiday Inn Nairobi Two Rivers partner for exclusive hangout
Kenya lifestyle events
15.12.2025
Captain Morgan & Holiday Inn Nairobi Two Rivers partner for exclusive hangout
The Cena era: When WWE became safe, corporate & profitable
Celebrities
15.12.2025
The Cena era: When WWE became safe, corporate & profitable
UberEats rider
Food
15.12.2025
User spends Sh1.8M on food delivery: Uber Eats report shows peculiar facts about Kenyans
Emotional crash many couples experience after wedding
Relationships & Weddings
15.12.2025
Emotional crash many couples experience after wedding
Christmas shopping
Lifestyle
15.12.2025
I tried the 24-hour rule last Christmas to tackle Impulse Buying- And January proved it worked