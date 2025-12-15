The Cena era: When WWE became safe, corporate & profitable

Merchandise bearing his likeness, from T-shirts to action figures, consistently sold out, proving that a 'safe'; image didn’t limit his appeal.

Hollywood and WWE superstar John Cena officially stepped away from in-ring competition on 13 December 2025, concluding a storied 24-year career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From his debut on SmackDown in 2002 to his final bout at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C., Cena’s retirement signals the end of an era that helped transform WWE into a more commercially polished and globally appealing brand.

Cena: The face of WWE’s corporate era

Cena rose to prominence just as WWE was shifting to a PG-rated format aimed at families, international audiences, and mainstream advertisers.

His polished image, trademark 'Hustle, Loyalty, Respect' ethos, and media-ready persona made him the ideal figurehead for this strategy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond the wrestling ring, Cena became a cultural icon, starring in Hollywood blockbusters such as Fast X and Peacemaker while securing high-profile partnerships that elevated WWE’s corporate profile.

Merchandise bearing his likeness, from T-shirts to action figures, consistently sold out, proving that a “safe” image didn’t limit his appeal.

John Cena

On the contrary, Cena’s mainstream presence helped WWE generate substantial revenue across multiple platforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A farewell for the ages

Cena’s last match pitted him against rising star Gunther. In a symbolic moment, Cena tapped out to a sleeper hold, the first time he had submitted in over two decades, before saluting the crowd and leaving his wristbands and shoes in the ring, the traditional gesture of retirement.

This match was the climax of a year-long farewell tour that included memorable highlights: a record-tying 17th World Championship win at WrestleMania and a brief heel turn that showcased his versatility.

Fellow wrestlers, including Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, joined him in the ring to pay tribute, while WWE produced a career-spanning video celebrating his achievements.

Balancing creativity and commercial appeal

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Cena helped drive unprecedented commercial success, some critics argue his tenure contributed to WWE’s conservative, corporate-focused storytelling, limiting creative risk-taking.

For fans, he was both a hero and a polarising figure, adored by many, yet challenged by those seeking edgier, unpredictable programming.

Still, the results are undeniable: Cena’s mainstream visibility and consistent presence expanded WWE’s global reach and financial success.

Life after the ring

Although Cena has retired from active wrestling, he remains a WWE ambassador and mentor, shaping the next generation of talent.

John Cena