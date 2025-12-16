CCTV footage of Jirongo's last moments, & Karen meeting under probe
DCI Sheds Light on Jirongo's Final Moments: CCTV Footage and Last Meeting Under ProbeThe Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released an update regarding the death of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, confirming critical details about the fatal crash and revealing new information about his movements just seconds before the tragedy.
In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the DCI addressed the speculation surrounding the accident that claimed the veteran politician’s life on the night of December 13, 2025, at the Karai area along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway.
CCTV Footage Reveals Final Movements
One of the most crucial updates involves CCTV footage recovered from Eagol Petrol Station, near the scene of the accident.
The footage offers a precise timeline of the seconds leading up to the crash, contradicting some initial speculation about the direction of travel.
According to the DCI's analysis of the footage:
02:18:40 A.M.: Jirongo drove into the petrol station from the Nairobi direction but did not fuel.
02:19:10 A.M.: He stopped at the station’s exit and made a right turn, driving back towards Nairobi direction.
02:19:25 A.M.: Just 15 seconds later, the CCTV captured the Climax Company bus ramming into the deceased’s vehicle.
This timeline confirms that the collision occurred almost immediately after he exited the petrol station to head back towards Nairobi.
The Accident Scene
Preliminary investigations indicate the crash occurred at approximately 02:19 A.M. The collision involved Jirongo’s Mercedes-Benz (registration KCZ 305U) and a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) bus (registration KCU 576A) owned by Climax Company Ltd.
The impact was severe; the DCI noted it was a "head-on impact" that pushed Jirongo’s vehicle approximately 25 meters away, while the bus came to a stop 50 meters from the point of impact.
Bus Driver and Witnesses Interrogated
Detectives have interrogated the bus driver, Tyrus Kamau Githinji, who has been released on cash bail pending further investigations into the offence of "causing death by dangerous driving".
He is required to report back to the Naivasha Traffic Base on December 22, 2025.
Investigators have also interviewed the night guard and fuel attendant at the petrol station to corroborate the events captured on camera.
Probe into "Karen Oasis" Meeting
Addressing the mystery of how the politician ended up in Naivasha, the DCI confirmed they are actively tracing his movements prior to the accident.
Detectives are recording statements from individuals he was with earlier that night, specifically focusing on a meeting at Karen Oasis Bar and Restaurant in Nairobi.
The DCI has deployed a combined team of homicide detectives and forensic experts from the National Forensic Laboratory to handle the case.
They have assured the family and the public of a "thorough, impartial, and credible" investigation, promising to forward a comprehensive file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) once completed.
