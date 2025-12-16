Advertisement

CCTV footage of Jirongo's last moments, & Karen meeting under probe

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 14:14 - 16 December 2025
Wreckage of Mercedes Benz that killed Cyrus Jirongo
Seconds after turning back to Nairobi, CCTV shows Cyrus Jirongo’s final move before a bus slammed into his car, as detectives widen their probe to his last meeting hours earlier.
Advertisement

DCI Sheds Light on Jirongo's Final Moments: CCTV Footage and Last Meeting Under ProbeThe Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released an update regarding the death of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, confirming critical details about the fatal crash and revealing new information about his movements just seconds before the tragedy.

Advertisement

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the DCI addressed the speculation surrounding the accident that claimed the veteran politician’s life on the night of December 13, 2025, at the Karai area along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway.

CCTV Footage Reveals Final Movements

One of the most crucial updates involves CCTV footage recovered from Eagol Petrol Station, near the scene of the accident. 

Former Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus Jirongo
Former Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus Jirongo
Advertisement

The footage offers a precise timeline of the seconds leading up to the crash, contradicting some initial speculation about the direction of travel.

According to the DCI's analysis of the footage:

02:18:40 A.M.: Jirongo drove into the petrol station from the Nairobi direction but did not fuel.

02:19:10 A.M.: He stopped at the station’s exit and made a right turn, driving back towards Nairobi direction.

02:19:25 A.M.: Just 15 seconds later, the CCTV captured the Climax Company bus ramming into the deceased’s vehicle.

Advertisement

This timeline confirms that the collision occurred almost immediately after he exited the petrol station to head back towards Nairobi.

The Accident Scene

Preliminary investigations indicate the crash occurred at approximately 02:19 A.M. The collision involved Jirongo’s Mercedes-Benz (registration KCZ 305U) and a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) bus (registration KCU 576A) owned by Climax Company Ltd.

The impact was severe; the DCI noted it was a "head-on impact" that pushed Jirongo’s vehicle approximately 25 meters away, while the bus came to a stop 50 meters from the point of impact.

Bus Driver and Witnesses Interrogated

Advertisement

Detectives have interrogated the bus driver, Tyrus Kamau Githinji, who has been released on cash bail pending further investigations into the offence of "causing death by dangerous driving". 

He is required to report back to the Naivasha Traffic Base on December 22, 2025.

Investigators have also interviewed the night guard and fuel attendant at the petrol station to corroborate the events captured on camera.

Ex-Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo when he appeared before court on Thursady. He was ordred to pay Sh5 million or be remanded
Ex-Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo when he appeared before court on Thursady. He was ordred to pay Sh5 million or be remanded

Probe into "Karen Oasis" Meeting

Addressing the mystery of how the politician ended up in Naivasha, the DCI confirmed they are actively tracing his movements prior to the accident. 

Detectives are recording statements from individuals he was with earlier that night, specifically focusing on a meeting at Karen Oasis Bar and Restaurant in Nairobi.

The DCI has deployed a combined team of homicide detectives and forensic experts from the National Forensic Laboratory to handle the case. 

They have assured the family and the public of a "thorough, impartial, and credible" investigation, promising to forward a comprehensive file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) once completed.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
What Is Another Word For Money
Video
17.08.2024
What Is Another Word For Money
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Exness
Finance
16.12.2025
The psychology of withdrawals: How instant access to your funds builds trust in your broker
CCTV footage of Jirongo's last moments, & Karen meeting under probe
Local
16.12.2025
CCTV footage of Jirongo's last moments, & Karen meeting under probe
Pepsi takes Christmas to the streets with Sh30 million Fizzmas campaign
Brands
16.12.2025
Pepsi takes Christmas to the streets with Sh30 million Fizzmas campaign
Moses Kuria, Wajackoyah grace home of Raila's loyal aide in Siaya [Photos]
Local
16.12.2025
Moses Kuria, Wajackoyah grace home of Raila's loyal aide in Siaya [Photos]
An AI-generated image depicting a Kenyan worker with an empty wallet
Finance
16.12.2025
EXPLAINER: How new NSSF contributions will affect your salary in 2026
Interior PS Raymond Omollo at the Ministerial Stakeholder Forum between the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA). Photo/MINA
Local
15.12.2025
Government, KEPSA warn of weakening security culture as SMEs bear cost of unrest