CCTV footage of Jirongo's last moments, & Karen meeting under probe

Seconds after turning back to Nairobi, CCTV shows Cyrus Jirongo’s final move before a bus slammed into his car, as detectives widen their probe to his last meeting hours earlier.

DCI Sheds Light on Jirongo's Final Moments: CCTV Footage and Last Meeting Under ProbeThe Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released an update regarding the death of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, confirming critical details about the fatal crash and revealing new information about his movements just seconds before the tragedy.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the DCI addressed the speculation surrounding the accident that claimed the veteran politician’s life on the night of December 13, 2025, at the Karai area along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway.

CCTV Footage Reveals Final Movements

One of the most crucial updates involves CCTV footage recovered from Eagol Petrol Station, near the scene of the accident.

Former Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus Jirongo

The footage offers a precise timeline of the seconds leading up to the crash, contradicting some initial speculation about the direction of travel.

According to the DCI's analysis of the footage:

02:18:40 A.M.: Jirongo drove into the petrol station from the Nairobi direction but did not fuel.

02:19:10 A.M.: He stopped at the station’s exit and made a right turn, driving back towards Nairobi direction.

02:19:25 A.M.: Just 15 seconds later, the CCTV captured the Climax Company bus ramming into the deceased’s vehicle.

This timeline confirms that the collision occurred almost immediately after he exited the petrol station to head back towards Nairobi.

The Accident Scene

Preliminary investigations indicate the crash occurred at approximately 02:19 A.M. The collision involved Jirongo’s Mercedes-Benz (registration KCZ 305U) and a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) bus (registration KCU 576A) owned by Climax Company Ltd.

The impact was severe; the DCI noted it was a "head-on impact" that pushed Jirongo’s vehicle approximately 25 meters away, while the bus came to a stop 50 meters from the point of impact.

Bus Driver and Witnesses Interrogated

Detectives have interrogated the bus driver, Tyrus Kamau Githinji, who has been released on cash bail pending further investigations into the offence of "causing death by dangerous driving".

He is required to report back to the Naivasha Traffic Base on December 22, 2025.

Investigators have also interviewed the night guard and fuel attendant at the petrol station to corroborate the events captured on camera.

Ex-Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo when he appeared before court on Thursady. He was ordred to pay Sh5 million or be remanded

Probe into "Karen Oasis" Meeting

Addressing the mystery of how the politician ended up in Naivasha, the DCI confirmed they are actively tracing his movements prior to the accident.

Detectives are recording statements from individuals he was with earlier that night, specifically focusing on a meeting at Karen Oasis Bar and Restaurant in Nairobi.

The DCI has deployed a combined team of homicide detectives and forensic experts from the National Forensic Laboratory to handle the case.