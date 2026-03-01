Former Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng'eno, who passed away following a helicopter crash on February 28, 2026

Former Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng'eno, who passed away following a helicopter crash on February 28, 2026

Prominent Kenyan leaders who have perished in aviation accidents

The death of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno adds a sombre chapter to a recurring Kenyan tragedy: the loss of high-ranking officials in aviation accidents. Over the last two decades, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, and a Chief of Defence Forces have perished in crashes often linked to treacherous weather and mechanical failure.

Kenya has a history of aviation tragedies that have claimed the lives of several high-ranking government officials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These accidents, often occurring during official missions or constituency visits, have frequently been attributed to a combination of adverse weather conditions, mechanical failure, and pilot error.

1. Johana Ng’eno

The Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament died on February 28, 2026, when a private helicopter crashed in the Chepkieb area of Mosop, Nandi County.

Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno dies in Nandi helicopter crash

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Eurocopter AS350, registration 5Y-DSB, came down at approximately 4:45 pm shortly after taking off.

Ng'eno was travelling from a function in South Rift and had earlier visited families affected by floods in Mara Rianta.

Preliminary reports indicate the aircraft encountered heavy rainfall, forcing a brief landing.

Upon resuming the flight, the helicopter hit a tree and burst into flames.

Former Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno at a past function

Advertisement

Advertisement

All six people on board, including a photographer, a teacher, and an officer from the Kenya Forest Service, perished.

The legislator was serving his third term and chaired the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works.

2. General Francis Ogolla

Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces died on April 18, 2024, in a military helicopter crash in Sindar, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla

The accident occurred at 2:20 pm while the General was on an official mission to inspect security operations in the North Rift and oversee the renovation of schools affected by banditry.

The aircraft, a Bell UH-1H Huey II operated by the Kenya Air Force, went down shortly after take-off.

General Francis Ogolla during his swearing ceremony at State House, Nairobi on April 29, 2023

An official investigation report released in April 2025 cited a mechanical malfunction, specifically an engine compressor stall, as the cause.

General Ogolla died alongside nine other military personnel, while two soldiers survived the impact.

He was the first sitting Kenyan military chief to die in office.

3. George Saitoti and Orwa Ojode

Internal Security Minister George Saitoti and his assistant minister, Orwa Ojode, died on June 10, 2012.

Advertisement

Advertisement

June, 2011: L-R: Asst.Minister for Interior, The Late Orwa Ojode, Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta & Interior Minister The Late George Saitoti.

Their police helicopter, a Eurocopter AS350 B3e, crashed in the Kibiku area of Ngong Forest minutes after departing from Wilson Airport.

The duo was heading to a fund-raising event in Ojode’s Ndhiwa constituency.

Then-Internal Security Minister George Saitoti and assistant minister, Orwa Ojode

The crash killed all six people on board, including two pilots and two police bodyguards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A commission of inquiry led by Justice Kalpana Rawal concluded that a combination of poor visibility due to bad weather and pilot error caused the accident.

At the time of his death, Saitoti was a leading contender for the 2013 presidential election.

4. Kipkalya Kones & Lorna Laboso

On June 10, 2008, Roads Minister Kipkalya Kones and Home Affairs Assistant Minister Lorna Laboso were killed in a plane crash in the Kojonga area of Narok.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Roads Minister Kipkalya Kones

They were travelling in a Cessna 210 light aircraft to assist with logistics for a by-election in Ainamoi.

Former Home Affairs Assistant Minister Lorna Laboso

The aircraft crashed into a hillside approximately 20 minutes after take-off.

The pilot and a security assistant also died in the accident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An investigation report later pointed to poor visibility and the pilot's lack of familiarity with the hilly terrain under the prevailing weather conditions as the primary factors behind the tragedy.

5. The Marsabit Peace Delegation

Kenya suffered its highest single-day loss of legislators on April 10, 2006, when a military Harbin Y-12 transport plane crashed into Marsabit Hill.

April 10, 2006: A military plane carrying a delegation of leaders crashes into Marsabit Hill, killing 14 people on board

Advertisement

Advertisement

The delegation was on a peace mission to arbitrate a long-standing conflict between communities in the North Eastern region.

Dec 11, 1998: Pres. Daniel Moi, Bonaya Godana, and then NDP leader Raila Odinga engage in a conversation after seeing off President Laurent Kabila of DRC at JKIA. Bonaya Godana would tragically pass away after a military plane crashed into Marsabit Hill.

The crash killed 14 people, including five Members of Parliament: Bonaya Godana, Mirugi Kariuki, Titus Ngoyoni, Abdi Sasura, and Guracha Galgalo.

Former assistant minister for Internal Security Mirugi Kariuki

Additionally, East African Legislative Assembly member Abdullahi Adan perished.

The aircraft hit a hillside while attempting to land in heavy fog.

Three people survived the initial impact, though the tragedy decimated the political leadership of the Marsabit region.

6. Ahmed Khalif

Labour Minister Ahmed Khalif died on January 24, 2003, in a plane crash at the Busia Airstrip.

Former Labour Minister Ahmed Khalif

The accident involved a Gulfstream AA-5B that clipped power lines during take-off and crashed into a house.

The minister was part of a group of NARC government officials returning from a homecoming party for then Vice-President Moody Awori.

Former Labour Minister Ahmed Khalif

While Khalif and two pilots died, several other ministers, including Martha Karua, Raphael Tuju, and Linah Kilimo, survived with injuries.