Prominent Kenyan leaders who have perished in aviation accidents
Kenya has a history of aviation tragedies that have claimed the lives of several high-ranking government officials.
These accidents, often occurring during official missions or constituency visits, have frequently been attributed to a combination of adverse weather conditions, mechanical failure, and pilot error.
1. Johana Ng’eno
The Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament died on February 28, 2026, when a private helicopter crashed in the Chepkieb area of Mosop, Nandi County.
The Eurocopter AS350, registration 5Y-DSB, came down at approximately 4:45 pm shortly after taking off.
Ng'eno was travelling from a function in South Rift and had earlier visited families affected by floods in Mara Rianta.
Preliminary reports indicate the aircraft encountered heavy rainfall, forcing a brief landing.
Upon resuming the flight, the helicopter hit a tree and burst into flames.
All six people on board, including a photographer, a teacher, and an officer from the Kenya Forest Service, perished.
The legislator was serving his third term and chaired the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works.
2. General Francis Ogolla
Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces died on April 18, 2024, in a military helicopter crash in Sindar, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.
The accident occurred at 2:20 pm while the General was on an official mission to inspect security operations in the North Rift and oversee the renovation of schools affected by banditry.
The aircraft, a Bell UH-1H Huey II operated by the Kenya Air Force, went down shortly after take-off.
An official investigation report released in April 2025 cited a mechanical malfunction, specifically an engine compressor stall, as the cause.
General Ogolla died alongside nine other military personnel, while two soldiers survived the impact.
He was the first sitting Kenyan military chief to die in office.
3. George Saitoti and Orwa Ojode
Internal Security Minister George Saitoti and his assistant minister, Orwa Ojode, died on June 10, 2012.
Their police helicopter, a Eurocopter AS350 B3e, crashed in the Kibiku area of Ngong Forest minutes after departing from Wilson Airport.
The duo was heading to a fund-raising event in Ojode’s Ndhiwa constituency.
The crash killed all six people on board, including two pilots and two police bodyguards.
A commission of inquiry led by Justice Kalpana Rawal concluded that a combination of poor visibility due to bad weather and pilot error caused the accident.
At the time of his death, Saitoti was a leading contender for the 2013 presidential election.
4. Kipkalya Kones & Lorna Laboso
On June 10, 2008, Roads Minister Kipkalya Kones and Home Affairs Assistant Minister Lorna Laboso were killed in a plane crash in the Kojonga area of Narok.
They were travelling in a Cessna 210 light aircraft to assist with logistics for a by-election in Ainamoi.
The aircraft crashed into a hillside approximately 20 minutes after take-off.
The pilot and a security assistant also died in the accident.
An investigation report later pointed to poor visibility and the pilot's lack of familiarity with the hilly terrain under the prevailing weather conditions as the primary factors behind the tragedy.
5. The Marsabit Peace Delegation
Kenya suffered its highest single-day loss of legislators on April 10, 2006, when a military Harbin Y-12 transport plane crashed into Marsabit Hill.
The delegation was on a peace mission to arbitrate a long-standing conflict between communities in the North Eastern region.
The crash killed 14 people, including five Members of Parliament: Bonaya Godana, Mirugi Kariuki, Titus Ngoyoni, Abdi Sasura, and Guracha Galgalo.
Additionally, East African Legislative Assembly member Abdullahi Adan perished.
The aircraft hit a hillside while attempting to land in heavy fog.
Three people survived the initial impact, though the tragedy decimated the political leadership of the Marsabit region.
6. Ahmed Khalif
Labour Minister Ahmed Khalif died on January 24, 2003, in a plane crash at the Busia Airstrip.
The accident involved a Gulfstream AA-5B that clipped power lines during take-off and crashed into a house.
The minister was part of a group of NARC government officials returning from a homecoming party for then Vice-President Moody Awori.
While Khalif and two pilots died, several other ministers, including Martha Karua, Raphael Tuju, and Linah Kilimo, survived with injuries.
Activist Wanjiru Kihoro, who was also on board, remained in a coma for nearly four years before passing away in 2006.
