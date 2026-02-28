3-term Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno dies in Nandi helicopter crash - Profile & background

The long-serving Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr, Johana Ng’eno, has died following a helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County, on Saturday, 28 February 2026. The 4:45 pm accident claimed the lives of all six individuals on board, including the three-term legislator and an officer from the Kenya Forest Service.

The National Assembly has been plunged into mourning following the death of Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng’eno.

The vocal legislator was among six people who perished when a private helicopter, registration 5Y-DSB, crashed in the Chepkieb area of Mosop, Nandi County.

Authorities confirmed that the aircraft struck a tree shortly after taking off following a brief weather-related delay caused by heavy rainfall in the region.

3-term MP, elected under 3 different parties

Johana Kipyegon Ng’eno was a seasoned politician who served the people of Emurua Dikirr for three consecutive terms.

Former Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng'eno was a 3-term elected legislator

First elected in 2013 on a Kenya National Congress ticket, he defied regional political waves to retain his seat in 2017 via the Kenya African National Union (KANU) and again in 2022 under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

At the time of his death, he chaired the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works in the 13th Parliament.

A legacy of unspoken representation

Before his entry into elective politics, Ng’eno established a professional career in public service and law.

Between 2008 and 2012, he served as a Director at the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC).

Ng’eno established a professional career in public service and law

His academic background featured a Bachelor of Arts in International Law from Kyiv TSN University in Ukraine, a Bachelor of Laws from Mount Kenya University, and a Master of Arts in International Studies from the University of Nairobi.

Throughout his tenure, Ng’eno was recognised for his fierce advocacy for his constituents and the Kipsigis community.

Former Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno speaks at a past function

He was a prominent figure in Narok County politics, often taking bold stands on land rights and local governance.

Fatal helicopter crash

Earlier on Saturday, Ng’eno had visited Mara Rianta to console families whose children were swept away by the Mara River earlier in the week.

Former Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno at a past function

Eyewitnesses in Nandi reported that the helicopter attempted to take off after the weather cleared, but it failed to gain sufficient altitude before hitting a tree and bursting into flames.

Recovery teams have retrieved the remains of the victims from the wreckage.

Among the deceased is Amos Kipngetich Rotich, an officer with the Kenya Forest Service who was accompanying the MP.

Also on board were a teacher, Carlos Keter and photographer Nick Kosgei.

National Police Service Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga confirmed that investigations into the cause of the crash have commenced.