Why Middle East conflict matters to Kenya’s economy

Transport operators, manufacturers and logistics firms absorb the shock first, but it quickly filters down to consumers through higher fares, more expensive goods and rising service costs.

As fighting escalates in the Middle East, many Kenyans are following developments through social media timelines with particular concern for the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other Arab states where thousands of Kenyans have exported their expertise.

While the conflict may feel geographically distant, its economic consequences are anything but and they converge sharply around one strategic waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is a short stretch of water between the Persian Gulf and the open ocean.

Countries in the Middle East that produce large amounts of oil must send their oil through this narrow passage to reach the rest of the world.

This narrow maritime corridor has become the most economically consequential fault line in the evolving crisis, with direct implications for fuel prices, inflation and the cost of living in Kenya.

The Strait of Hormuz: A global oil pressure point

The Strait of Hormuz links major oil producers in the Persian Gulf to global markets and carries roughly a fifth of the world’s traded petroleum.

It does not need to be closed to disrupt economies. Even heightened military presence, naval incidents or diplomatic tension is enough to inject fear into markets.

Oil prices respond to risk faster than supply chains respond to reality. For import-dependent economies like Kenya, that volatility translates almost immediately into higher costs.

Fuel prices: The first shock Kenyans feel

Fuel is the most direct channel through which Middle East instability affects Kenya.

Any sustained rise in global oil prices increases the landing cost of fuel imports, pushing pump prices higher.

Because fuel is a core input across sectors, even small increases create economy-wide pressure.

Inflation and the cost of living

Fuel price hikes rarely arrive alone. They trigger a cascade.

Food prices rise as transport and distribution costs increase. Construction becomes more expensive as materials cost more to move.

Electricity tariffs face upward pressure where thermal generation is involved. Informal traders and small businesses with little pricing power struggle to cope.

While Kenya’s inflation challenges are largely structural, global energy shocks significantly worsen the strain on households.

Petrol cars in Kenya average about 12 kilometres per litre, diesel models typically return around 15 kilometres per litre

Currency pressure and debt exposure

Higher oil import bills increase demand for dollars, placing pressure on the Kenyan shilling. At the same time, geopolitical instability tends to push investors toward safer assets, draining capital from frontier markets.

A weaker currency raises the cost of imports further and increases the burden of servicing foreign-denominated debt, tightening fiscal space and amplifying inflationary pressures.

Kenya’s diplomatic stance

President William Ruto has condemned the widening conflict, warning that its regionalisation poses a grave threat to international peace and security.

He has emphasised the importance of multilateral institutions and called for urgent, multi-stakeholder engagement to de-escalate tensions.

Kenya strongly condemns the strikes on the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain in the evolving conflict in the Middle East.

It is evident that the regionalisation of this conflict poses a grave threat to international peace and security. At this defining and perilous moment in global history, longstanding multilateral institutions remain indispensable frameworks for the resolution of the current crisis in the Middle East.

President William Ruto

The economic reality for Kenyans