Gov't declares zero tolerance for political violence

Raymond Omollo, the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration

The government has declared zero tolerance for political violence, warning that hooliganism and unlawful conduct in the country’s political space will not be condoned.

Speaking during a visit to Rutune School in Nyeri County on Sunday, Raymond Omollo, the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, said Kenyans are free to express their views but must do so within the confines of the law.

He stressed that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and political engagement, acts of violence, intimidation, and unlawful mobilisation would be subjected to legal and investigative processes.

“Security agencies remain vigilant in ensuring accountability and maintaining public order,” he said, adding that disorder and hooliganism would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Security, Illicit Brews and GBV Concerns

Dr Omollo said National Government Administration Officers in Nyeri, led by County Commissioner Josephat Biwot, had intensified operations targeting illicit alcohol and other social vices.

He called for closer collaboration between chiefs, assistant chiefs, village elders and elected leaders to enhance community safety.

The PS also raised concern over cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), urging communities to protect vulnerable persons and uphold the dignity and safety of all residents.

Focus on Education and Enrollment

During the visit, Dr Omollo held consultations with the school’s leadership and sub-county education officials, noting that Rutune School faces low student enrollment despite having adequate teaching staff.

He called for stronger parental and community involvement to boost enrollment and improve academic performance.

The PS highlighted ongoing national education reforms, including the recruitment of over 100,000 teachers, the construction of more than 25,000 classrooms, the rollout of Competency-Based Education (CBE), and reforms in university funding aimed at strengthening human capital development.

He added that Nyeri County’s transition rate from primary school to Junior Secondary School currently stands at 99 per cent, describing it as a sign of strong progress in ensuring education continuity.

Call for Discipline and Shared Responsibility

Also addressing the gathering, Alex Wachira, the Principal Secretary for Energy, encouraged students to remain disciplined and focused on their studies.

He emphasised that education is a shared responsibility and called on parents, guardians and community leaders to work together to ensure every child has access to quality education.

Development Projects in Mukurweini

PS Omollo outlined several development projects underway in Mukurweini Constituency, including road infrastructure valued at Sh2.9 billion, construction of modern markets worth Sh162 million, affordable housing projects valued at Sh980 million, and student hostels with a capacity of 3,000 beds.