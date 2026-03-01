Advertisement

NTSA SMS fines: 5 traffic offences that will now cost you instant cash

Dan Kauna
Dan Kauna 21:45 - 01 March 2026
Kenya has entered a new era of automated traffic enforcement with the nationwide rollout of the Intelligent Transport Management System. Motorists on major highways now face instant digital penalties captured by high-definition smart cameras, moving the country away from traditional physical police stops and toward an automated, 24-hour surveillance model.
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has commenced the nationwide rollout of the Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) following a formal announcement on February 24, 2026.

This automated enforcement framework utilizes 1,000 high-definition smart cameras consisting of 700 fixed units and 300 mobile units to monitor major highways including the Thika Superhighway, Mombasa Road, and the Southern Bypass.

The system integrates with the Second-Generation Smart Driving Licence (e-DL) to issue instant digital fines via SMS.

Violations are captured in real-time, cross-referenced with the national vehicle registry, and automatically updated on the motorist’s NTSA portal account.

Payments are processed through mobile money, USSD codes, or banking channels, removing the requirement for physical police stops or court appearances for minor infractions.

These are five critical traffic offences you should watch out for that now trigger instant SMS fines under the new system.

1. Speeding within high-penalty brackets

The ITMS uses automated speed enforcement to capture vehicles exceeding posted limits.

Exceeding the speed limit by 16 to 20 km/h for your vehicle type results in an instant fine of Sh10,000
While minor speeding attracts lower penalties, exceeding the limit by 16 to 20 km/h results in an instant fine of Sh10,000.

The system captures the vehicle registration, the exact speed, and the time of the offence, sending this data directly to the registered owner.

2. Road obstruction

Obstruction is now a primary focus of the automated camera network to reduce gridlock on urban arteries.

Causing obstruction on a public road carries an instant fixed fine of Sh10,000
Any vehicle found stopping in non-designated areas, blocking intersections, or stalled on the roadway without the required safety measures will be flagged.

Causing obstruction on a public road carries a fixed fine of Sh10,000.

3. Driving on pavements and footpaths

To protect pedestrian infrastructure, smart cameras are positioned to monitor non-carriageway surfaces.

The penalty for driving on a pedestrian walkway is now Sh5,000, sent instantly via SMS
Motorists who overlap or drive on footpaths and pavements to bypass traffic will receive an automated notification.

The penalty for driving on a pedestrian walkway is Sh5,000.

4. Mobile phone use while driving

The 1,000-unit camera network includes sophisticated behavioural analytics capable of detecting driver distractions.

Any driver captured using a mobile phone while the vehicle is in motion whether for texting or calling without a hands-free kit will be fined Sh2,000
Any driver captured using a mobile phone while the vehicle is in motion whether for texting or calling without a hands-free kit will be fined Sh2,000.

5. Illegal PSV boarding and alighting

The new system extends enforcement to public service vehicle (PSV) conduct and passenger behaviour.

Illegal PSV boarding & alighting now attracts a fine of Sh3,000 for the driver
PSV drivers captured picking up or dropping off passengers at non-authorized bus stops or terminals face a Sh3,000 fine.

Notably, the system also targets passengers; any individual caught boarding or alighting at an unauthorized location will receive a personal fine of Sh1,000.

Implementation and compliance

The Sh42 billion Public-Private Partnership between NTSA, KCB Bank Kenya, and Pesa Print Limited is designed to run for 21 years.

Beyond fines, the system introduces a driver merit and demerit points system.

Repeat offenders will see points deducted from their smart licences, which may lead to temporary suspension or mandatory retraining.

Motorists are advised to ensure their contact information is updated on the NTSA portal to receive timely notifications.

Unpaid fines will hinder vehicle inspection renewals and ownership transfers.

