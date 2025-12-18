NTSA traffic fines motorists should know this festive season

Drivers heading to Western Kenya and Nyanza from Nairobi have been advised to use the Nairobi–Suswa–Narok road to avoid congestion along the Mai Mahiu escarpment.

The government has rolled out a nationwide traffic crackdown as part of enhanced security measures during the festive season, aimed at reducing road accidents and curbing corruption on major highways.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), working with the Traffic Police Department, has launched a coordinated operation targeting high-risk road corridors and major urban routes.

The operation is being implemented in line with resolutions of the National Council on the Administration of Justice and includes the deployment of officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to monitor enforcement and deter bribery.

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, adjust travel schedules and use alternative routes to ease congestion, particularly for travellers heading to Western and Nyanza regions.

Those travelling from Nairobi to Western Kenya and Nyanza have been encouraged to use the Nairobi–Suswa–Narok route as an alternative to the Mai Mahiu escarpment, while motorists heading through the Central region have been advised to consider the Nairobi–Nyeri–Nyahururu–Nakuru route.

Traffic Police on a highway

The crackdown also comes amid a wider festive season operation that includes a parallel campaign by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) against illicit brews and drugs, which authorities say contribute to road crashes and insecurity.

At the same time, the EACC has warned motorists against offering bribes to evade traffic laws, cautioning that the practice endangers lives.

Speeding offences Speed offence Fine (Sh) Exceeding speed limit by 1–5 kph 500 Exceeding speed limit by 6–10 kph 3,000 Exceeding speed limit by 11–15 kph 6,000 Exceeding speed limit by 16–20 kph 10,000

Motorcycle-related offences Offence Fine (Sh) Rider without protective gear 1,000 Passenger without protective gear 1,000 Carrying more than one pillion passenger 1,000

Licensing and documentation offences Offence Fine (Sh) Driving without valid licence endorsement 7,000 Failure to renew driving licence 1,000 Failure to carry and produce driving licence 1,000 Driving while unlicensed / acting as PSV conductor 5,000 Employing an unlicensed PSV driver or conductor 10,000

Vehicle condition and safety offences Offence Fine (Sh) Driving without valid inspection certificate 10,000 Failure to fit speed governor (PSV/commercial vehicle) 10,000 PSV with tinted windows or windscreen 2,000 Failure to have seat belts (per seat) 1,000 Failure to wear seat belt 500 Using a mobile phone while driving 2,000

PSV-specific offences Offence Fine (Sh) Touting 3,000 PSV driver/conductor without badge or uniform 2,000 Allowing unauthorised person to drive a PSV 5,000 Driving a PSV while unqualified 7,000