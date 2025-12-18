NTSA traffic fines motorists should know this festive season
The government has rolled out a nationwide traffic crackdown as part of enhanced security measures during the festive season, aimed at reducing road accidents and curbing corruption on major highways.
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), working with the Traffic Police Department, has launched a coordinated operation targeting high-risk road corridors and major urban routes.
The operation is being implemented in line with resolutions of the National Council on the Administration of Justice and includes the deployment of officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to monitor enforcement and deter bribery.
Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, adjust travel schedules and use alternative routes to ease congestion, particularly for travellers heading to Western and Nyanza regions.
Those travelling from Nairobi to Western Kenya and Nyanza have been encouraged to use the Nairobi–Suswa–Narok route as an alternative to the Mai Mahiu escarpment, while motorists heading through the Central region have been advised to consider the Nairobi–Nyeri–Nyahururu–Nakuru route.
The crackdown also comes amid a wider festive season operation that includes a parallel campaign by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) against illicit brews and drugs, which authorities say contribute to road crashes and insecurity.
At the same time, the EACC has warned motorists against offering bribes to evade traffic laws, cautioning that the practice endangers lives.
Speeding offences
Speed offence
Fine (Sh)
Exceeding speed limit by 1–5 kph
500
Exceeding speed limit by 6–10 kph
3,000
Exceeding speed limit by 11–15 kph
6,000
Exceeding speed limit by 16–20 kph
10,000
Motorcycle-related offences
Offence
Fine (Sh)
Rider without protective gear
1,000
Passenger without protective gear
1,000
Carrying more than one pillion passenger
1,000
Licensing and documentation offences
Offence
Fine (Sh)
Driving without valid licence endorsement
7,000
Failure to renew driving licence
1,000
Failure to carry and produce driving licence
1,000
Driving while unlicensed / acting as PSV conductor
5,000
Employing an unlicensed PSV driver or conductor
10,000
Vehicle condition and safety offences
Offence
Fine (Sh)
Driving without valid inspection certificate
10,000
Failure to fit speed governor (PSV/commercial vehicle)
10,000
PSV with tinted windows or windscreen
2,000
Failure to have seat belts (per seat)
1,000
Failure to wear seat belt
500
Using a mobile phone while driving
2,000
PSV-specific offences
Offence
Fine (Sh)
Touting
3,000
PSV driver/conductor without badge or uniform
2,000
Allowing unauthorised person to drive a PSV
5,000
Driving a PSV while unqualified
7,000
Traffic flow and obedience offences
Offence
Fine (Sh)
Failure to obey police officer’s directions
3,000 – 5,000
Failure to obey traffic signs
3,000
Obstructing traffic
10,000
Driving on a pavement, footpath or pedestrian walkway
5,000
-
Video 19.08.2024BBI VS Punguza Mzigo
-
Video 19.08.2024R.I.P Mzee Daniel Arap Moi
-
Video 18.08.2024Kenyans Attacked in South Africa's Xenophobic Violence
-
-
Video 18.08.2024Kenyans Two Cents On the New Currency
-
-
Video 18.08.2024Starehe MP Charles “Jaguar” Arrested
-
Video 18.08.2024These are the Best & Worst Performing MPs in Parliament
-
Video 18.08.2024Facebook is Launching Its All New Cryptocurrency