Advertisement

NTSA traffic fines motorists should know this festive season

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 11:12 - 18 December 2025
Drivers heading to Western Kenya and Nyanza from Nairobi have been advised to use the Nairobi–Suswa–Narok road to avoid congestion along the Mai Mahiu escarpment.
Advertisement

The government has rolled out a nationwide traffic crackdown as part of enhanced security measures during the festive season, aimed at reducing road accidents and curbing corruption on major highways.

Advertisement

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), working with the Traffic Police Department, has launched a coordinated operation targeting high-risk road corridors and major urban routes.

The operation is being implemented in line with resolutions of the National Council on the Administration of Justice and includes the deployment of officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to monitor enforcement and deter bribery.

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, adjust travel schedules and use alternative routes to ease congestion, particularly for travellers heading to Western and Nyanza regions.

Those travelling from Nairobi to Western Kenya and Nyanza have been encouraged to use the Nairobi–Suswa–Narok route as an alternative to the Mai Mahiu escarpment, while motorists heading through the Central region have been advised to consider the Nairobi–Nyeri–Nyahururu–Nakuru route.

Advertisement
Traffic Police on a highway

The crackdown also comes amid a wider festive season operation that includes a parallel campaign by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) against illicit brews and drugs, which authorities say contribute to road crashes and insecurity.

At the same time, the EACC has warned motorists against offering bribes to evade traffic laws, cautioning that the practice endangers lives.

Speeding offences

Speed offence

Fine (Sh)

Exceeding speed limit by 1–5 kph

500

Exceeding speed limit by 6–10 kph

3,000

Exceeding speed limit by 11–15 kph

6,000

Exceeding speed limit by 16–20 kph

10,000

Motorcycle-related offences

Offence

Fine (Sh)

Rider without protective gear

1,000

Passenger without protective gear

1,000

Carrying more than one pillion passenger

1,000

Advertisement

Licensing and documentation offences

Offence

Fine (Sh)

Driving without valid licence endorsement

7,000

Failure to renew driving licence

1,000

Failure to carry and produce driving licence

1,000

Driving while unlicensed / acting as PSV conductor

5,000

Employing an unlicensed PSV driver or conductor

10,000

Vehicle condition and safety offences

Offence

Fine (Sh)

Driving without valid inspection certificate

10,000

Failure to fit speed governor (PSV/commercial vehicle)

10,000

PSV with tinted windows or windscreen

2,000

Failure to have seat belts (per seat)

1,000

Failure to wear seat belt

500

Using a mobile phone while driving

2,000

PSV-specific offences

Offence

Fine (Sh)

Touting

3,000

PSV driver/conductor without badge or uniform

2,000

Allowing unauthorised person to drive a PSV

5,000

Driving a PSV while unqualified

7,000

Traffic flow and obedience offences

Offence

Fine (Sh)

Failure to obey police officer’s directions

3,000 – 5,000

Failure to obey traffic signs

3,000

Obstructing traffic

10,000

Driving on a pavement, footpath or pedestrian walkway

5,000

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Latest Videos
Has the Government Educated Kenyans About Coronavirus?
Video
20.08.2024
Has the Government Educated Kenyans About Coronavirus?
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Why betting on underdogs might be viable during AFCON 2025?
News Sports
18.12.2025
Why betting on underdogs might be viable during AFCON 2025?
What graduations take from Kenyan students before giving anything back
Lifestyle
18.12.2025
What graduations take from Kenyan students before giving anything back
Kenyans feel economically strained, but are warming to Ruto’s broad-based government- TIFA Report
Politics
18.12.2025
Kenyans feel economically strained, but are warming to Ruto’s broad-based government- TIFA Report
NTSA traffic fines motorists should know this festive season
News
18.12.2025
NTSA traffic fines motorists should know this festive season
From trailblazing advocate to Supreme Court judge: The life of Ibrahim Mohammed
Local
17.12.2025
From trailblazing advocate to Supreme Court judge: The life of Ibrahim Mohammed
Cultural significance of simba built for late Festus Amimo's son ahead of burial
Travel & Culture
17.12.2025
Cultural significance of simba built for late Festus Amimo's son ahead of burial