Why betting on underdogs might be viable during AFCON 2025?

#FeatureByHelaBet

The 35th Africa Cup of Nations is about to start with 24 teams set to play 52 games at 9 stadiums from 21 December to 18 January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Helabet allows wagering on them all, making the whole month into an AFCON 2025 betting marathon in Kenya.

Who will win?

Morocco is a clear title favourite, having a powerful roster led by the Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, as well as experienced players who had reached the 2022 World Cup semifinals.

They also enjoy a home turf advantage, which was proven to be crucial during the last three tournaments, allowing the hosts to reach at least the semi-finals and even win the AFCON 2023 in Côte d'Ivoire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Due to all this, the hosts are expected to be a heavy favourite in every game; the pre-match AFCON 2025 betting odds on Morocco most likely won’t be worth betting.

Underdog betting

AFCON matches are far more unpredictable than Euro or World Cup games, where few entrenched elite teams dominate the later stages and fight for the title.

Only in Africa can teams comprised of relatively unknown players from local African championships routinely stun opponents featuring stars from the top English, German or French leagues.

In 2012, things even went so far that Zambia, a complete underdog, claimed the Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, football betting on underdogs at AFCON 2025 is a viable strategy, be it direct betting on a win or a draw, or handicap betting.

Especially if one fancies a casual small bet as a way to spice up watching the game with friends. With a sudden chance to win x5 the stake or more due to Helabet offering AFCON 2025 best odds, but holding no grief if it doesn’t play out.

Over/Under betting during group stage

The AFCON isn’t exactly a high-scoring tournament, with the average goal count per match fluctuating between 2.16 (2013) to 2.45 (2010), with the 2.47 (2023) in the last Cup considered above average.

This means that even huge strength and FIFA ranking disparity between teams don’t guarantee goals galore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But since the odds are set thanks in no small part to the aforementioned factors, betting Under is a strategy worth considering.

Getting a bonus boost

Since the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will last for almost a month, one can capitalise on this with Helabet. Thanks to the 100% welcome bonus in KES, which essentially doubles the funds to bet with.

Some more bonuses can be grabbed along the month-long AFCON journey: the 25% on top of the first deposit every day, extra money given by the sportsbook as a consolation bonus for 20 lost bets in a row (hope you won’t need that), and 0.3% weekly cashback on lost bets.

The extra funds from Helabet make it possible to bet on more matches or place bigger wagers, both options offering chances of larger wins than initially expected.

Buckle up for an unpredictable group stage

You can choose any strategy to bet on African Cup of Nations. But since 3 out of 4 teams in each group qualify for the knockout stage (except for the 2 worst 3rd-placed teams), 3-4 points could be enough.

Stronger favourites looking to reach their peak form during the knockout stage might not be motivated to play at full strength every game, giving weaker opposition a chance.

Remember that when placing your wager. And aim to have fun and enjoy football foremost.