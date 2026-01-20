NTSA bans 4 major PSV saccos, suspends 109 drivers' licenses

NTSA officers during a crackdown along Maseno -Busia road in Siaya County,

The NTSA has cracked down on six major public transport operators, suspending four outright and issuing two others with a 21-day ultimatum after a deadly wave of road crashes.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has moved with speed to sanction six major public transport operators following a string of fatal road accidents during the recent festive season.

In a comprehensive press statement released on Monday, the NTSA announced the immediate suspension of four operators, while issuing a strict 21-day ultimatum to two others to rectify safety breaches or face a total shutdown.

The decision comes in the wake of high-profile crashes that claimed numerous lives across the country’s major highways.

Among those hit with immediate suspension is Greenline Company Ltd, following a fatal crash on January 4 at the Karai area along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

Similarly, Naekana Route 134 Sacco Ltd saw its operations halted after a deadly incident at Konza on the Mombasa-Nairobi Road on January 2.

Monna Comfort Sacco has also been suspended following a tragedy on December 23, 2025, at Muhonje along the Eldoret-Webuye Road.

Uwezo Coast Shuttle rounds out the list of immediate suspensions, notably for failing to honour the authority’s summons after a fatal crash on January 6 at the Tunnel area on the Muhoroni-Londiani Road.

While these four face an instant ban, The Guardian Coach Limited and Nanyuki Express Cab Services Ltd have been granted a narrow 21-day window to comply with stringent safety conditions.

Should they fail to meet these requirements, their operating licenses will be revoked.

Guardian Coach was cited following a crash at Kimende on January 6, while Nanyuki Express was linked to an accident on the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway on January 4.

As part of the disciplinary measures, the NTSA has ordered a massive recall for mechanical and speed-limit verification.

Nanyuki Express and Naekana Route 134 must each present 128 vehicles for inspection, while Greenline is required to present 33 vehicles.

NTSA officers during a crackdown at Salgaa along Nakuru -Eldoret highway.

The Guardian Coach and Monna Comfort must present 24 and 19 vehicles, respectively. These inspections will take place at specialised centres in Likoni, Machakos, Nyeri, and Nakuru.

The crackdown also extends to the personnel behind the wheel. The authority has cancelled the PSV endorsements of dozens of drivers: 29 from Greenline, 26 from Nanyuki Express, and 18 each from Guardian Coach, Naekana, and Monna Comfort.

These drivers hatory re-testing. Operators have been directed to "immediately disengage" thave had their licenses suspended for 90 days and must undergo mandese individuals from all driving duties.

Beyond the immediate suspensions, the NTSA has introduced sweeping Night Travel Safety Conditions.

To resume operations, these companies must demonstrate proof of fatigue management systems, including designated driver rest areas and change-over points along long-distance corridors.

They are also required to establish coordination offices at major drop-off points and provide updated fleet maintenance schedules.

An vehicle inspection check at Mau Summit, along Nakuru - Eldoret highway

Statutory compliance has also been placed under the microscope. Operators must now present six months of payroll records, including proof of PAYE, NSSF, and SHA remittances, along with compliance reports for the final quarter of 2025.

Furthermore, all drivers must attend NTSA-facilitated road safety sensitisation sessions.

The authority emphasised that rigorous safety compliance audits will be conducted before any licenses are reinstated.

In the meantime, the NTSA has issued a stern warning to the public to avoid boarding any vehicles belonging to the suspended Saccos.