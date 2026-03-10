Age verification required
KRA launches body-worn cameras for customs staff at JKIA
The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has introduced body-worn cameras for customs and border control officers in a move aimed at boosting transparency, curbing corruption, and improving the experience for travellers and traders at Kenya’s entry points, including Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.
The tax authority said the new technology will allow interactions between officers and the public to be recorded, creating a verifiable record of inspections, questioning, and other customs procedures.
According to KRA, the initiative is designed to address long-standing concerns about disputes at border points where interactions between officers and travelers often relied on conflicting accounts.
“Customs is one of the most human-facing departments,” the authority said, noting that officers interact with thousands of travellers, importers, and traders daily. These interactions, it added, often shape perceptions of Kenya’s governance and fairness at its borders.
Boosting transparency and accountability
The body-worn cameras will capture real-time footage of engagements between customs officers and the public, helping eliminate ambiguity in cases where disputes arise.
KRA says the recordings will act as an objective record that can be reviewed when complaints are raised, potentially shortening investigation timelines that previously took weeks.
The authority expects the presence of cameras to act as a deterrent against unethical conduct by both officers and members of the public, raising professional standards during inspections and border clearance processes.
Faster dispute resolution
KRA also says the footage will allow faster resolution of complaints lodged by travelers, importers, and traders.
Instead of relying solely on written reports or witness accounts, investigators will be able to review video evidence to determine what happened during a specific interaction.
This, the authority says, could cut the time needed to resolve disputes from weeks to hours.
Improving border operations
Beyond accountability, KRA says the recorded footage will help the agency analyse operational gaps and improve training for officers.
Officials say the video data can be used to identify inefficiencies in inspection procedures, streamline workflows, and improve service delivery at airports and border posts.
The authority also expects the cameras to strengthen compliance and enforcement by ensuring inspections and enforcement actions are properly documented.
Aligning with global standards
The move places Kenya among a growing number of countries adopting body-worn cameras in border management.
KRA noted that similar technology is already widely used by agencies such as the UK Border Force and other customs administrations across Europe and Asia.
By adopting the technology, the authority says it aims to align Kenya’s border operations with international best practices while strengthening public trust in customs processes.
Building public trust
KRA says the broader goal of the initiative is to improve confidence in Kenya’s customs and trade systems.
The authority maintains that greater transparency at entry points can help create a more predictable environment for travelers and businesses while supporting the country’s reputation as a reliable destination for trade and investment.
