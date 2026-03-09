SGR at 8 years: SGR stops that are quietly creating mini tourism hubs

Eight years after the launch of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the multi-billion shilling project is increasingly shaping travel and tourism along Kenya’s southern corridor, according to the media in China.

A report published by China Daily indicates that the railway’s eight years of operation have significantly changed movement between Nairobi and Mombasa while also influencing tourism and business activity along the route.

Quoting industry players, the report notes that what began primarily as a transport link between Nairobi and Mombasa is now opening easier access to wildlife destinations and stimulating economic activity in towns that sit near major national parks.

Tourists using the SGR terminus

The railway’s flagship passenger service, the Madaraka Express, runs 472 kilometres between Nairobi and Mombasa. Since operations began, the line has reduced travel time between the two cities to about five hours, compared to more than 10 hours by road.

Beyond improving mobility, the railway has opened up easier access to wildlife destinations such as Tsavo East National Park and Tsavo West National Park, two of the country’s largest and oldest conservation areas.

“The improved connectivity has increased visitor movement to the parks and brought renewed activity to nearby towns including Voi and Mtito Andei, which serve as entry points to the parks,” says a hotel operator along the corridor.

For many travellers, the train journey has also become part of the safari experience.

“The line cuts across open countryside and sections of the Tsavo ecosystem, allowing passengers to see wildlife and rural landscapes during the trip,” says Philip Mwakio, a frequent traveller.

The SGR has become a widely used mode of transport between Nairobi and Mombasa because of its speed, safety and cost compared with road travel.

Passenger trains offer economy-class coaches as well as first-class and premium-class options with reclining seats and additional onboard facilities.

Philip Mainga, managing director of Kenya Railways Corporation, said demand for higher-end passenger services has grown, particularly from tourists heading to wildlife destinations. The trains operate on fixed schedules and avoid delays commonly experienced on the busy highway.

Passenger traffic has risen at intermediate stations such as Voi and Mtito Andei. On average, about 900 passengers now board or disembark at Voi each week, according to Kenya Railways.

The increase in visitors has had an effect on businesses in the surrounding towns. Taxi operators, hotels, tour companies and small traders are increasingly serving travellers arriving by train.

At Voi Wildlife Lodge, the largest accommodation facility in Tsavo East, manager Stella Purity Mwakuluwa said guest arrivals through Voi station have increased since the railway began operating. The lodge runs vans to pick up visitors from the station.

SGR passenger train

“The property has 178 rooms, 25 manyatta-style tents and conference facilities that can host up to 600 people. Its sister facility, Man Eaters Camp, has also reported more visitors linked to the rail service,” she says.

At Lion Hill Safari Lodge near the park’s main gate, director Surjeet Singh Basil said rail-linked tourism has grown since the Madaraka Express introduced a stop at Voi slightly more than three years ago.

Data from Kenya Railways shows that the Madaraka Express generated more than Sh2 billion in the first half of 2025, a 12 per cent increase from the Sh1.85 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.