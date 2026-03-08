Are 'no visitors past 10.00 pm' signs legal? Advocate Danstan Omari explains

From 10 PM curfews to restrictions on who can visit your home, many Kenyan tenants live under estate rules that may actually be illegal. Advocate Danstan Omari breaks down the constitutional protections that safeguard your privacy, and identifies the specific instances where a landlord can, and cannot, legally interfere in your living arrangements.

If you have ever been told by a caretaker that the gate locks at 10 PM, or that your visitor "cannot enter" without a reason that makes any sense, you are not alone.

Across Nairobi and beyond, tenants quietly accept rules that, legally speaking, may have no ground to stand on.

Advocate Danstan Omari, speaking through the Court Helicopter Explainer, broke it all down, and some of it might surprise you.

Your rent payment is not just a receipt. It is a right.

The moment you pay rent, you are not simply occupying a space on someone's goodwill.

The Constitution backs you up.

Article 43 recognises housing as a fundamental social right, which means a paid-up tenant is legally entitled to use and enjoy their home, not just sleep there under conditions set by whoever holds the key to the gate.

On top of that, Article 27 guarantees equality and freedom from discrimination.

So if your landlord or caretaker is turning away your visitors based on how they are dressed, their gender, or your relationship with them, that is not a house rule.

That is a constitutional violation.

So can a landlord lock the gate at 10 PM?

Not arbitrarily, no.

There is a legal concept called 'quiet enjoyment,' and it protects tenants from landlords who want to micromanage their lives.

Unless there is a specific, reasonable, and non-discriminatory safety policy behind a curfew, one that applies equally to everyone and exists for a legitimate reason, locking you out at night is not something a landlord can legally enforce.

The Constitution's Article 24 does allow rights to be limited, but only when the limitation is reasonable and justifiable in a democratic society.

A blanket 10 PM gate curfew because the landlord feels like it? That does not clear the bar.

Where landlords do have a case

Rights cut both ways.

In certain situations, the landlord has every right to step in

If a tenant is running a drug operation from their bedsitter, blasting music past NEMA's noise regulations, or genuinely disturbing neighbours, the landlord has every right to step in.

The law protects your right to enjoy your space, but it does not protect you from the consequences of disrupting everyone else's.

The chiefs and the Rent Tribunal, yes, really

Here is the part most people do not know.

Under Section 5 of the Rent Restriction Act (Cap 296), the Rent Tribunal can delegate its powers to local administrative officers, including chiefs, for properties where monthly rent does not exceed 200 shillings.

The Rent Tribunal can delegate its powers to local administrative officers for properties where monthly rent does not exceed 200 shillings

That bracket mostly covers very low-income housing and some informal settlements.

In those cases, the chief's decision on a rent dispute is considered final.

Omari flags this as a potential gap in the system, since it opens the door to personal bias influencing outcomes.

But for now, that is the law as it stands for that housing bracket.

Bottom line

A lease agreement cannot override the Constitution.

Any clause that does is automatically void.

Your landlord can set rules around security and property maintenance, but the moment those rules start dictating who you can see, when you can come home, or who is allowed to care about you, they have crossed a line the law does not permit.

Know your rights.

