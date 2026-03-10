Can a new highway end the deadly crashes on Rironi–Mau Summit road?

Construction is advancing on one of Kenya’s most ambitious infrastructure projects: the dualling of the Rironi–Mau Summit highway, a critical section of the Northern Corridor that has long been plagued by congestion, high operating costs and tragic road accidents.

Launched by President William Ruto on 28 November 2025, the upgrade promises to transform regional connectivity, stimulate economic growth and significantly enhance road safety through modern engineering and dedicated safety features.

The project involves upgrading approximately 233 km of the A8 highway, including the 175 km Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit section and the 58 km Rironi–Maai Mahiu–Naivasha branch, from a single carriageway to a four- to six-lane dual carriageway.

Dualling of the Rironi–Mau Summit highway

Delivered as a Public-Private Partnership under the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain-Transfer (DBFOMT) model at a cost of USD 863 million, the works are being implemented by a consortium involving the China Road and Bridge Corporation, with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) as a partner.

Construction is expected to take two years, with sections such as Rironi–Gilgil slated for completion by mid-2026 and full operations by April 2027, followed by a 28- to 30-year toll concession period.

The government say the new road will deliver immediate and long-term gains. Travel time between Nairobi and Mau Summit will be slashed by several hours, while vehicle operating and logistics costs will drop substantially.

Farmers and traders along the corridor, which carries nearly 40 per cent of Kenya’s trade traffic to Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, will gain faster, cheaper access to markets.

The upgrade is also expected to lower food prices, create thousands of jobs during construction and operation, spur investment in towns such as Naivasha and Nakuru, and improve access to schools, health facilities and emergency services.

Road safety is a central pillar of the design. The expanded carriageway, combined with grade-separated interchanges, overpasses, underpasses, pedestrian bridges, zebra crossings, dedicated cycling lanes and pedestrian walkways, will separate fast-moving traffic from vulnerable road users.

Additional features include street lighting, improved signage, traffic signals, surveillance cameras and better drainage systems. Once operational, toll revenues will fund 24-hour safety patrols, lighting and paramedic services, ensuring continuous maintenance and rapid emergency response.

Dualling of the Rironi–Mau Summit highway

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) documents explicitly state that these measures are intended to reduce accident rates on a corridor long notorious for black spots.

The need for these improvements is underscored by a grim history of fatalities on the route. The Nakuru–Eldoret section, particularly around Mau Summit, has earned a reputation as one of Kenya’s deadliest stretches.

On 9 January 2023, a horrific head-on collision at the Twin Bridge area claimed 15 lives when a speeding Northways 11-seater matatu overtook and slammed into an oncoming Classic Kings of Congo bus.

All occupants of the matatu, eight adults and seven children aged one to 15, perished instantly; the scene was described by rescuers as “straight out of a horror movie,” with mangled wreckage, blood and debris littering the road.

The bus driver fled the scene. In the three months before that crash alone, at least 30 people had died in separate incidents on the same highway.

Local reports and safety agencies have documented dozens more fatal crashes in recent years, including multiple incidents at black spots such as Migaa and Nyancha Farm near Mau Summit, where matatus, lorries, and buses frequently collide due to overtaking and poor visibility.

The broader Northern Corridor has consistently ranked among Kenya’s highest-fatality routes, with congestion, narrow lanes and mixed traffic contributing to loss of life and economic productivity.

President Ruto, speaking at the launch, framed the project as more than infrastructure: “This road is more than a highway; it is a gateway to prosperity, unity, and transformation.”

He emphasised that the PPP model allows Kenya to deliver the upgrade without straining the national budget or increasing public debt.

As earthworks and dualling progress in early 2026, motorists are already navigating temporary diversions, but authorities have stepped up security along the corridor to protect equipment and maintain traffic flow.