Mejja brings industry tastemakers together for exclusive album first listen

The listening party was hosted in partnership with Captain Morgan, reinforcing the brand’s continued commitment to championing bold self-expression and authentic cultural moments.

Award-winning artist and cultural powerhouse Mejja on Thursday evening hosted an exclusive private listening party at EABL’s Microbrewery, offering invited guests a first experience of his long-awaited upcoming album.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The intimate event brought together media personalities, industry stakeholders, creative collaborators, and select fans for a curated preview of what promises to be one of the year’s defining Kenyan music projects.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of The Microbrewery, the evening blended music, culture, and celebration reflecting Mejja’s unmistakable energy and authenticity.

The album, which has been eagerly anticipated by fans across the country and diaspora, marks a powerful new chapter for the celebrated hitmaker.

Known for his storytelling, streetwise wit, and ability to capture everyday Kenyan life through music, Mejja’s latest body of work showcases both artistic growth and signature flair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, Mejja shared his excitement about finally sharing the project, “This album is very personal to me.

It represents growth, not just as an artist, but as a person. I’ve taken time to craft something that reflects where I am right now.

Having people experience it for the first time in a room like this, feeling the energy together, that means everything.”

The listening party was hosted in partnership with Captain Morgan, reinforcing the brand’s continued commitment to championing bold self-expression and authentic cultural moments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Mejja’s brand ambassador, Captain Morgan has supported his journey as an artist who embodies confidence, originality, and fearless creativity.

Victor Adada, Brand Manager for Captain Morgan, emphasized the importance of investing in homegrown talent and meaningful cultural experiences, “At Captain Morgan, we believe in celebrating originality and the courage to own your story.

Mejja represents that spirit perfectly. This listening party was not just about music, it was about bringing together culture, community, and creativity in an authentic way. We are proud to walk this journey with him as he unveils this new chapter.”

Throughout the evening, guests experienced a carefully curated playback session, exclusive insights into the creative process behind the album, and immersive brand moments that elevated the experience beyond a typical music preview.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With anticipation now at a fever pitch following Thursday’s preview, fans can expect the official album release to make a significant impact on Kenya’s music landscape.