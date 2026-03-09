Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Mejja brings industry tastemakers together for exclusive album first listen
Award-winning artist and cultural powerhouse Mejja on Thursday evening hosted an exclusive private listening party at EABL’s Microbrewery, offering invited guests a first experience of his long-awaited upcoming album.
The intimate event brought together media personalities, industry stakeholders, creative collaborators, and select fans for a curated preview of what promises to be one of the year’s defining Kenyan music projects.
Set against the vibrant backdrop of The Microbrewery, the evening blended music, culture, and celebration reflecting Mejja’s unmistakable energy and authenticity.
The album, which has been eagerly anticipated by fans across the country and diaspora, marks a powerful new chapter for the celebrated hitmaker.
Known for his storytelling, streetwise wit, and ability to capture everyday Kenyan life through music, Mejja’s latest body of work showcases both artistic growth and signature flair.
Speaking at the event, Mejja shared his excitement about finally sharing the project, “This album is very personal to me.
It represents growth, not just as an artist, but as a person. I’ve taken time to craft something that reflects where I am right now.
Having people experience it for the first time in a room like this, feeling the energy together, that means everything.”
The listening party was hosted in partnership with Captain Morgan, reinforcing the brand’s continued commitment to championing bold self-expression and authentic cultural moments.
As Mejja’s brand ambassador, Captain Morgan has supported his journey as an artist who embodies confidence, originality, and fearless creativity.
Victor Adada, Brand Manager for Captain Morgan, emphasized the importance of investing in homegrown talent and meaningful cultural experiences, “At Captain Morgan, we believe in celebrating originality and the courage to own your story.
Mejja represents that spirit perfectly. This listening party was not just about music, it was about bringing together culture, community, and creativity in an authentic way. We are proud to walk this journey with him as he unveils this new chapter.”
Throughout the evening, guests experienced a carefully curated playback session, exclusive insights into the creative process behind the album, and immersive brand moments that elevated the experience beyond a typical music preview.
With anticipation now at a fever pitch following Thursday’s preview, fans can expect the official album release to make a significant impact on Kenya’s music landscape.
As Mejja continues to redefine his sound and expand his cultural footprint, this listening party served as a powerful reminder of his influence and the exciting era ahead.
-
Entertainment 30.11.2025Fun Facts with Boutross Munene
-
-
-
-
Video 19.08.2024Peter Blessing Tells On Bahati The Gospel Artist
-
Video 19.08.2024What has legs but can't run
-
Video 19.08.2024DJ Kace (African Mzungu) tells us what he would do if he was a girl
-
Video 18.08.2024"I married the woman who cheated on me" Samidoh
-
Video 18.08.2024Kenyans Tell Their Worst Lies