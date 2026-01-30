Bought a GK or county vehicle? What NTSA wants you to do next

NTSA cautions that failure to re-register an ex-GK or county vehicle can leave buyers exposed to legal and administrative challenges.

Government, be it national or county governments, often auctions or disposes of vehicles that are no longer in official use.

These vehicles, commonly known as GK vehicles, are attractive to buyers due to their relatively lower prices and well-documented service history.

However, purchasing an ex-government vehicle is only the first step. According to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), buyers must complete a mandatory re-registration process to secure full legal ownership and avoid future complications.

Why re-registration matters

Even after payment and physical possession, a vehicle may still be recorded under the government or disposing institution if the re-registration process is not completed.

This can create problems during resale, insurance processing, inspection, or police checks. NTSA emphasises that re-registration is the only way to transfer a vehicle fully into private ownership.

NTSA

Start the process online

Re-registration applications are submitted through NTSA’s online service portal. Buyers are required to log into their accounts and navigate to motor vehicle services, where they will select the re-registration option.

Applicants must fill in all required details, search the vehicle using the registration number and KRA PIN, and choose the preferred type of number plate.

Supporting documents must then be uploaded before submitting the application. At this stage, the buyer is also required to make payments for the re-registration and inspection fees.

Buyer and seller roles explained

Once the application is submitted, the buyer will receive a notification requesting consent, which must be accepted through their NTSA account.

The buyer will also be required to select a collection point for the logbook and number plates and provide details of the authorised person who will collect them.

The seller, usually the disposing government institution, will then receive a prompt to book a vehicle inspection.

The seller must select a preferred inspection centre and date through their NTSA account. This step is mandatory and cannot be skipped.

A 'for sale' sign on a car

Inspection and document verification

Following inspection, all original physical documents must be presented to NTSA for verification. These include registration records and disposal documentation from the government institution.

Once verification is completed, NTSA reviews the application before approving it and allocating new number plates where applicable.

Buyers are advised to wait for official approval before attempting to use or transfer the vehicle further.

Special requirements for ex-GK vehicles

NTSA outlines additional requirements for ex-government vehicles. Buyers must provide an authorisation letter from the relevant Principal Secretary or, in the case of military vehicles, the Department of Defence.

An AI-generated image of a man standing next to his car

Other required documents include duly filled application Forms 'A' and 'C', GK number plates or a retention letter from the disposing institution, and the original GK registration certificate.