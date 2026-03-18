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Njerae unveils official music video for her latest single, 'Ingia ndani'

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 09:55 - 18 March 2026
The official video expands that invitation into a cinematic world, mirroring the warmth, tension, and tenderness at the heart of the song
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Kenyan-born singer, songwriter, and producer Njerae has unveiled the official music video for her latest single, “Ingia Ndani,” bringing the track’s intimate message to life through striking new visuals.

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Translating to 'come inside,' 'Ingia Ndani' is an invitation into vulnerability, connection, and emotional honesty. With rich, immersive production and Njerae’s signature soulful delivery, the record captures the push-and-pull of letting someone get closer not just physically, but emotionally.

The official video expands that invitation into a cinematic world, mirroring the warmth, tension, and tenderness at the heart of the song

“This song is an invitation, to let someone see you fully, without walls. ‘Ingia Ndani’ feels like a new chapter for me, sonically and personally,” says Njerae.

Njerae is a Kenyan singer, songwriter, and producer celebrated for her genre-blending Afro-Indie sound rooted in R&B and soul.

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Known for emotionally rich storytelling and captivating live performances, she continues to establish herself as one of East Africa’s most compelling contemporary voices.

Njerae first made a powerful statement with her debut album, Unintentional, which has amassed over 14.5 million streams to date.

Its standout single, “Aki Sioni,” boasting more than 7.5 million streams, has resonated across the continent as a relatable “breakup handbook,” cementing her reputation as a gifted storyteller with an authentic voice.

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