Energy, emotion and growth define Tusker's Base to Billboardz episode 3

As more time is spent together between rehearsals, recording sessions, and creative discussions, the chemistry among the artists becomes increasingly visible.

The journey inside Base to Billboardz reaches a new level in Episode Three as the artists are pushed through intense rehearsals, emotional conversations, and creative studio sessions that continue shaping them into stronger performers.

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With celebrated choreographer and creative director Chiki Kuruka officially joining the programme, the atmosphere shifts immediately, bringing fresh energy and a tougher approach to performance training.

From the beginning of the episode, it becomes clear that the focus is no longer only about making good music.

Chiki challenges the six artists to understand the importance of movement, confidence, stage presence, and fully connecting with the music they create.

Through demanding choreography drills and performance exercises, the artists are pushed beyond their comfort zones as they work to improve both physically and creatively.

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The episode captures moments of struggle, breakthrough, and determination as the performers try to adapt to the new intensity.

Some moments reveal just how demanding the process can be, while others show the growing confidence and chemistry beginning to develop within the group.

As rehearsals continue, the artists slowly begin discovering new sides of themselves as performers.

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Beyond the rehearsals, Episode Three also introduces a more emotional side of the journey through artist Zawadi, who opens up about her personal growth and musical journey alongside her longtime producer and music director, Clark.

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Their conversation gives viewers a closer look at the dedication, resilience, and passion that continue shaping her artistry.

The musical direction of the collective also continues taking shape under lead producer Kobby Worldwide, whose studio sessions encourage experimentation and collaboration among the six artists.

Inside the studio, the artists are challenged to trust one another creatively while balancing their individual styles with the collective vision being developed throughout the programme.

As more time is spent together between rehearsals, recording sessions, and creative discussions, the chemistry among the artists becomes increasingly visible.

What started as six individual talents is slowly evolving into a united creative movement built on collaboration, performance, and shared ambition.

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Episode Three stands out as a major turning point in Base to Billboardz, combining energy, emotion, and growth as the artists continue developing both on and off the stage.

Through intense performance training, personal storytelling, and collaborative music-making, the episode offers viewers a deeper look into the transformation taking place within the collective.

Fans can watch Episode Three of Base to Billboardz now on the Tusker Kenya YouTube channel.