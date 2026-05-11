From rail to wind power, the multi-billion Kenya-France deals signed in Nairobi

Among the biggest deals announced was the rehabilitation and modernisation of Nairobi’s commuter rail system at a cost of 83 million euros, approximately Sh12.5 billion.

Kenya and France have unveiled a series of multi-billion shilling agreements touching on transport, energy, technology, education, agriculture and aviation, signaling a deepening economic partnership between the two countries.

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The agreements were announced on Saturday following bilateral talks between President William Ruto and Emmanuel Macron during the Africa-France Summit in Nairobi.

The summit, being hosted in Kenya, marks the first time in more than five decades that the gathering has taken place outside France or a Francophone African nation.

At the centre of the discussions was Kenya’s push to position itself as a regional hub for transport, innovation, green energy and industrial growth, with France emerging as one of its key investment partners.

Nairobi commuter rail project gets Sh12.5 billion boost

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Among the biggest deals announced was the rehabilitation and modernisation of Nairobi’s commuter rail system at a cost of 83 million euros, approximately Sh12.5 billion.

The project is expected to improve rail connectivity between Nairobi and surrounding satellite towns including Syokimau, Embakasi, Ruiru and Kikuyu.

The government also highlighted the ongoing construction of the Riruta-Ngong extension line as part of the broader expansion plan.

President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron in State House Nairobi

The commuter rail upgrade is expected to become a central component of Nairobi’s urban transport system as authorities attempt to reduce traffic congestion and improve movement within the metropolitan area.

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The investment comes at a time when Nairobi continues to face increasing pressure on its road network due to rapid urban growth and rising commuter numbers.

Sh104 billion logistics and port infrastructure venture

Kenya and France also signed an agreement to establish a joint venture for the development and financing of logistics and port infrastructure worth about $800 million, or roughly Sh104 billion.

Although details of the specific projects were not immediately disclosed, the agreement signals growing interest in Kenya’s role as a gateway for trade and logistics within East and Central Africa.

The government has increasingly marketed Kenya as a strategic production and transport hub supported by special economic zones, expanding port facilities and improving transport corridors linking neighbouring countries.

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The deal is expected to strengthen trade movement while supporting Kenya’s ambitions of becoming a regional logistics centre connecting Africa to international markets.

President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron in State House Nairobi

Renewable energy and climate projects take centre stage

Clean energy and climate-related investments also featured prominently during the talks.

Among the agreements signed was the expansion of the Kipeto wind energy project by an additional 100 megawatts at a cost of $250 million, estimated at Sh32.5 billion.

Kenya and France further agreed to collaborate on the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Kenya, a move aligned with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions within the aviation sector.

Additional agreements focused on climate and weather services modernisation, raising of Masinga Dam, blue economy cooperation and fisheries development.

The agreements reinforce Kenya’s growing focus on renewable energy and climate financing as the country seeks to strengthen its position as one of Africa’s leading producers of clean energy.

Digital economy and technology cooperation

Technology and digital infrastructure formed another major pillar of the bilateral talks.

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The two countries agreed to deepen collaboration in areas including cybersecurity, digital public services, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure development.

The discussions also touched on Kenya’s broader digital transformation agenda driven by flagship projects such as Konza Technopolis and the Digital Superhighway initiative.

President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron in State House Nairobi

Kenya has increasingly positioned itself as a technology and innovation hub within the region, with the government seeking foreign partnerships to accelerate digital connectivity and attract technology investments.

The leaders also discussed cooperation in digital health systems, laboratory infrastructure and epidemic preparedness using real-time data systems to improve disease detection and response.

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Education, engineering and agricultural exports

Education and technical training also featured in the agreements signed during the summit.

The University of Nairobi Engineering and Science Complex project valued at 35 million euros, approximately Sh5.6 billion, is expected to move into the implementation phase later this year.

In addition, four Kenyan universities are set to benefit from modern engineering laboratories and equipment under a separate higher education support programme.

Kenya and France also signed an agreement aimed at promoting Kenyan specialty and premium purple tea within French retail markets.

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The government says the arrangement could help increase value addition while opening new export opportunities for Kenyan farmers.

President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron in State House Nairobi

The summit discussions also focused on improving air connectivity between Kenya and France to support tourism, trade and exports such as flowers, seafood and fresh produce.