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What FBI wants from Kenya in fight against global crime

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 10:13 - 10 May 2026
DCI Director Mohamed Amin hosted the Co-Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Andrew Bailey, during a high-level visit to the DCI Headquarters at Mazingira Complex, Nairobi.
DCI Director Mohamed Amin hosted the Co-Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Andrew Bailey, during a high-level visit to the DCI Headquarters at Mazingira Complex, Nairobi.
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The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has hosted Federal Bureau of Investigation Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey during a high-level visit at the DCI Headquarters at Mazingira Complex in Nairobi, in a move aimed at deepening cooperation in tackling transnational crime and emerging security threats.

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The meeting underscored the growing partnership between Kenya’s premier investigative agency and the FBI, nearly two years after the landmark visit by former FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Senior officials from both agencies held extensive discussions on joint efforts to combat terrorism, cybercrime, financial fraud, human trafficking, narcotics trafficking, money laundering, organised crime and crimes against children.

The talks also explored the use of advanced technologies in modern policing, including digital forensics, artificial intelligence in investigations, cryptocurrency tracking, predictive analytics and intelligence sharing to counter increasingly sophisticated criminal networks operating across borders.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin hosted the Co-Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Andrew Bailey, during a high-level visit to the DCI Headquarters at Mazingira Complex, Nairobi.
DCI Director Mohamed Amin hosted the Co-Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Andrew Bailey, during a high-level visit to the DCI Headquarters at Mazingira Complex, Nairobi.
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DCI Director Mohamed Amin praised the long-standing collaboration between the two agencies, saying the partnership has delivered significant operational successes through joint investigations, extraditions, intelligence sharing and specialised training programmes.

Amin also acknowledged the support extended by the FBI and the United States government in strengthening the DCI’s investigative capacity through advanced forensic training, technical assistance and operational support.

Speaking during the visit, Bailey commended the DCI’s anti-corruption efforts, noting that strong anti-corruption measures are critical in promoting investor confidence and driving economic growth.

He further announced plans to bolster the FBI Legal Attaché Office in Nairobi through the appointment of a Regional Transnational Anti-Corruption Programme Manager. The move is expected to enhance technical support and specialised training for Kenyan investigators.

Bailey additionally recognised the role played by Kenyan officers trained at the FBI National Academy, describing them as an important bridge in the enduring relationship between the FBI and the DCI.

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He reaffirmed the FBI’s commitment to continued collaboration with the Kenyan agency as “equal partners” in strengthening regional and international security.

The visit highlighted the expanding alliance between the two investigative agencies, anchored on operational cooperation, professionalism, mutual trust and a shared commitment to addressing evolving global security threats.

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