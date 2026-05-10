Kenya hosts first Africa Forward Summit in Anglophone Africa

Kenya has entered the final stage of preparations for the inaugural Africa Forward Summit after the formal handover of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ahead of the continental gathering scheduled for May 11–12.

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The symbolic handover ceremony, led by Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano and received by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, officially transformed the KICC into the operational venue for what organisers describe as the first Africa Forward Summit to be hosted in Anglophone Africa.

The summit is expected to draw more than 30 African Heads of State and Government, over 4,000 delegates and around 2,500 business leaders, investors, innovators and policymakers from across Africa, France and the wider international community.

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi shares a light moment with Tourism CS Rebecca Miano, Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei, and France Ambassador Arnaud Suquet

The handover followed a high-level inspection of preparedness at the iconic Nairobi venue attended by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei, French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet, KICC Chief Executive Officer James Mwaura and senior government officials.

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Held under the theme “Africa Forward: Africa–France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth,” the summit is being positioned as a major reset in relations between Africa and France, with leaders seeking to move away from traditional aid frameworks toward partnerships centred on investment, innovation and implementation.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mudavadi said the summit would serve as a strategic platform to reposition Africa in a rapidly changing global landscape.

“The Summit is anchored around a simple but powerful proposition, that Africa must move from dialogue to delivery. From declarations to implementation. From promises to measurable outcomes,” Mudavadi said.

He added that Kenya was honoured to host a forum focused on delivering practical outcomes through partnerships, investments, innovation and employment creation.

Miano said the successful preparation and handover of the KICC demonstrated Kenya’s ability to host one of the continent’s most significant international gatherings in recent years.

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“This morning marks a significant milestone in Kenya’s ascent as a premier global destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions,” she said, adding that the KICC was fully prepared to deliver a world-class event experience.

According to organisers, the summit agenda will focus on seven major pillars shaping Africa’s future development trajectory: green industrialisation and energy transition, reform of the international financial architecture, blue economy development, sustainable agriculture and food systems, artificial intelligence and digital technologies, resilient health systems, and peace and security.

A key feature of the summit will be the Africa Forward Business Forum at the University of Nairobi, where more than 2,500 CEOs, investors, entrepreneurs, start-ups and policymakers are expected to convene in one of the largest Africa–France private sector engagements held on the continent.

The forum is set to include CEO roundtables, investment announcements, business matchmaking sessions and innovation showcases covering sectors such as infrastructure, AI, agriculture, health manufacturing, logistics and clean energy.

French Ambassador Suquet said the summit reflects France’s intention to strengthen balanced and mutually beneficial partnerships with African nations.

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He highlighted ongoing French-backed projects in Kenya, including a planned science and engineering complex at the University of Nairobi’s Chiromo campus.

“This will be the state-of-the-art science centre of excellence in Kenya,” Suquet said.

French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet speaks during the press briefing ahead of the Africa Forward Summit 2026

The ambassador also noted that France is currently the fourth-largest foreign direct investor in Kenya, with more than 150 French companies operating in the country and employing over 36,000 people.

The summit is expected to culminate in the adoption of the Nairobi Declaration, which organisers say will establish a new framework for Africa–France cooperation centred on accountability, implementation and measurable impact.