The IB opportunity in Africa: How to earn as a trading partner

#FeatureByJustMarkets

The number of people in Africa interested in digital assets is increasing day by day, thanks to the growth of internet coverage, mobile device usage, and a rising interest in financial freedom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Therefore, it is a great opportunity not only for traders but also for Introducing Brokers, who earn money by referring new clients to brokerage platforms.

What Is an Introducing Broker?

An Introducing Broker (IB) is a partner who refers clients to a brokerage platform.

Instead of making trades on clients' accounts, IB focuses on relationship marketing, providing valuable information to their audience, and helping people who are new to online trading.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In return, they earn money based on the volume of their traders' activity.

Why Africa Is a High-Growth Market for IBs

There are several reasons why Africa is a region of great opportunity for the development of the Introducing Broker business: growing interest in trading, a young population, a financial inclusion gap, and an entrepreneurial spirit.

How IBs Earn Money

The IB business model is quite simple. You refer traders, they start trading, and you earn money from it in return for a commission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The main ways of earning money are: Revenue share – a share of the spread or commission earned by your traders.

Volume-based rebates – a flat rate for each lot traded.

Cost per acquisition – a one-time payment for each new trader you refer.

Tiered revenue share – a higher commission rate as your client base grows.

Sub-IB-earnings from both your traders and the new IBs you refer.

Your earnings will depend on the number of traders you refer and the volume traded through your broker. The more you refer, the more you earn.

What Makes a Successful IB?

You don't have to be a genius in technical analysis or a great trader. However, you have to understand market mechanics, be trustworthy, and bring value.

The success factors for IBs are described below. Education-based approach: help new traders learn the basics of the markets so that they understand the opportunities and risks.

Digital visibility: create a presence on social networks such as X, Telegram, YouTube, or Instagram.

Growing a community: create a space where new traders can learn, ask their questions, and stay motivated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Challenges You Should Know About

The opportunity is huge, but there are some challenges that you should know about. It takes time to build trust, especially in markets where there is already a lot of scepticism.

You should also know that keeping your clients engaged requires a lot of time and attention. Regulations may vary from country to country, so you should stay up to date.

Become an IB with JustMarkets

JustMarkets, a renowned broker worldwide, boasts a remarkable Introducing Broker program designed to help its partners earn and grow.

As a JustMarkets IB, you can take advantage of two different commission structures: a fixed rate of up to $80 per lot or up to 45% of spread revenue, depending on the types of accounts your traders work on.

JustMarkets is a regulated broker that provides useful tools and support. With everything you need to succeed, you can: Get daily payouts with instant withdrawal.

Benefit from a fast level upgrade system.

Track your progress with real-time, detailed statistics.

Use an automated rebate system.

Get a wide range of promotional tools and ready-made marketing materials.

With a reliable trading platform by your side, becoming a successful IB is much easier, and brokers like JustMarkets can help you to achieve this.

Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market conditions can change rapidly, and losses may exceed deposits. Ensure you understand the risks involved and trade responsibly.