Students and teachers of Kyondoni Girls' High School show off trophies won at the Eastern Regionals music Competition on June 20th 2026 (Image: Facebook)

Students and teachers of Kyondoni Girls' High School show off trophies won at the Eastern Regionals music Competition on June 20th 2026 (Image: Facebook)

School Bursaries in Kenya: 5 Places Parents Can Apply for School Fees Support

With the cost of education continuing to strain many households, bursaries have become a lifeline for thousands of Kenyan learners. Here's a simple guide to the five main government bursary programs, who they're meant for and what you'll need before applying.

Every school opening season tells the same story.

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Parents queue outside principals' offices asking for a little more time to clear school fees. Others borrow from relatives, take mobile loans or sell livestock just to keep their children in class for another term.

What many families don't realise is that several government-funded bursary programmes exist to help learners from financially struggling households.

While each programme has its own eligibility criteria, they all share one goal: ensuring that a lack of school fees does not stand between a child and an education.

Here's where parents can look for support.

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An undated image showing the main entrance to Alliance High School in Kiambu County (Image: Files)

1. NG-CDF Bursary

The National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) bursary is the most widely known education support programme in Kenya.

Every constituency sets aside part of its NG-CDF allocation to support needy students in secondary schools, TVET institutions, colleges and universities.

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Applications are handled through constituency bursary committees, with priority often given to residents who can demonstrate genuine financial need.

2. County Government Bursaries

Most county governments also run education bursary programmes using funds allocated in their annual budgets.

Although the application process differs from one county to another, these bursaries mainly target orphans, learners from low-income households, students living with disabilities and other vulnerable children.

Applications are usually submitted through ward administrators or county education offices.

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3. Presidential Secondary School Bursary

The Presidential Secondary School Bursary focuses on learners facing the greatest financial hardship.

It primarily supports orphaned and vulnerable children, students from extremely poor households and children living in statutory institutions.

The programme was introduced to improve enrolment, retention and completion rates in public secondary schools.

4. National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF)

The National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) also provides bursary support to disadvantaged learners across the country.

The fund prioritises students with disabilities, orphans, vulnerable children and learners from marginalised communities, helping promote equal access to education regardless of economic background.

5. HELB Scholarships and Bursaries

While the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) is best known for university loans, it also administers bursaries and scholarships for eligible students pursuing higher education.

Support is generally awarded based on financial need and programme-specific requirements, making it another option for students joining universities and TVET institutions.

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New Administration Block at St. Angela’s Girls High School, Kitui County (Image: Facebook)

What are the application requirements?

Although requirements vary slightly depending on the programme, most bursary applications ask for similar documents.

Parents and students should prepare:

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A copy of the learner's birth certificate or National ID

Parent's or guardian's identification documents

School admission letter or current fee structure

Recent academic results (where required)

Proof of financial need

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A recommendation letter from a chief, assistant chief or local administrator where applicable

Applying early is equally important. Many bursary programmes have strict application deadlines, and waiting until schools reopen may reduce the chances of securing funding.

A bursary may not cover every shilling on a school fee statement, but for thousands of Kenyan families, it provides the support needed to keep children learning.