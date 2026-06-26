The Danger in DR Congo: How Kenyan peacekeepers are handling Ebola risk amidst armed conflict

Kenyan troops serving under the UN peacekeeping mission in eastern DR Congo are navigating an increasingly complex assignment - maintaining security against armed groups while adapting to an Ebola outbreak that has raised the stakes for both soldiers and civilians.

Most military deployments prepare soldiers for firefights, ambushes and roadside bombs.

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Few prepare them for an enemy they cannot see.

That is the reality facing Kenya's 5th Quick Reaction Force (KENQRF 5), whose troops are serving in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where an Ebola outbreak is unfolding alongside a long-running security crisis.

While continuing to protect communities from armed groups, the peacekeepers have also had to adapt to a public health emergency - proving that modern peacekeeping is no longer just about confronting conflict.

Operating in the strategic localities of Mbau, Mandumbi and Oicha, the Kenyan contingent has maintained round-the-clock patrols despite the heightened health risks.

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Their mission remains unchanged: deny the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and other armed groups the opportunity to exploit instability while protecting civilians living in some of the region's most volatile areas.

An image released by the KDF showing Kenyan forces on patrol in the DRC (Image: KDF)

When health protection becomes force protection

The Ebola outbreak has added a new layer of complexity to an already demanding mission.

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Alongside helmets, body armour and tactical equipment, soldiers now carry face masks, gloves and hand sanitiser as part of their standard operational gear.

Patrol bases have been equipped with handwashing stations, while vehicles and equipment are disinfected after every deployment.

The precautions are designed not only to protect the troops but also to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to the communities they serve.

In regions where fear can spread as quickly as disease, maintaining that confidence has become just as important as maintaining security.

By consistently observing public health measures during patrols and community engagements, the peacekeepers are reinforcing awareness about Ebola prevention while continuing to build trust with local residents.

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That trust remains a critical part of the mission, as information shared by communities often helps security forces disrupt the activities of armed groups operating in the area.

Kenyan soldiers on the patrol beat in the DRC (Image: KDF)

More than a military mission

For communities across the Beni-Mavivi-Mbau-Oicha corridor, the presence of Kenyan peacekeepers represents more than security patrols.

It offers reassurance that even during a public health emergency, they have not been abandoned.

The contingent's ability to maintain operations despite the outbreak has helped preserve relative stability in the region, preventing armed groups from exploiting uncertainty created by the health crisis.

It is a reminder that today's peacekeeping missions extend far beyond traditional military operations.

They require soldiers to respond to conflict, humanitarian challenges and public health emergencies - all at the same time.

For Kenya's peacekeepers in eastern DRC, the mission is no longer just about carrying rifles or securing villages.

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It is about protecting lives in every sense of the word.