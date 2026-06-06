Government heightens Ebola vigilance as PS Omollo inspects Taveta border post

The Government has assured Kenyans that robust measures have been put in place to prevent and respond to any potential Ebola outbreak, with enhanced surveillance and emergency response systems deployed at key border entry points across the country.

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Speaking during an inspection tour of the Taveta-Holili One Stop Border Post on the Kenya-Tanzania border, Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr Raymond Omollo said the Government had intensified preparedness efforts in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, county governments and border management agencies.

Dr Omollo said Kenya continues to closely monitor developments in the region and has strengthened screening and surveillance measures at all points of entry and exit to ensure any potential health threat is detected and managed swiftly.

“What we have done as a nation, working with all our officers at our points of entry and exit, is to ensure that we are adequately prepared to handle and deal with any case should it arise. Working together with the Ministry of Health, we have put in place isolation facilities and response mechanisms to protect our citizens,” he said.

According to the PS, border officials are conducting routine screening and monitoring of travellers while working closely with public health teams to facilitate rapid detection and response.

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He noted that isolation facilities have already been established and emergency protocols activated as part of the country's preparedness strategy.

Dr Omollo further reassured residents that the Government would continue issuing public health advisories and updates while maintaining heightened vigilance along border areas.

Beyond health preparedness, the PS received a briefing from security and border management agencies on emerging challenges along the Kenya-Tanzania border.

Among the concerns raised were the smuggling of ethanol, infiltration of counterfeit products and other forms of illegal cross-border trade.

In response, Dr Omollo directed agencies operating at the border to strengthen surveillance, improve inter-agency coordination and strictly enforce laws governing trade and movement across the border.

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He also called for continuous capacity building for officers to enable them address evolving security, health and economic threats.

During the visit, the PS met National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs), whom he commended for their role in maintaining security, coordinating government programmes and serving as a crucial link between the Government and citizens.

He said the Government remains committed to strengthening the administrative cadre through enhanced training, facilitation and operational support.

Discussions with the officers focused on staffing, mobility and measures aimed at improving service delivery.

Dr Omollo noted that President William Ruto values the work of Chiefs, Assistant Chiefs and other NGAO officers and remains committed to ensuring they are adequately equipped to perform their duties.

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The PS also engaged village elders from Taveta Constituency and urged them to continue supporting government initiatives in security, healthcare, education and community development.

Education featured prominently during the tour, with Dr Omollo attending activities at Lesesia School before presiding over a Prize Giving Day ceremony at Sowene Secondary School.

He described education as a critical investment for national development, saying it creates opportunities for young people and empowers them to contribute meaningfully to society.

“Government will continue building classrooms, recruiting teachers and investing in education, but parents also have a responsibility to monitor their children’s progress, engage with teachers and support discipline and character development,” he said.

Dr Omollo urged learners to remain disciplined and make full use of educational opportunities available to them.

He also called for the protection of school infrastructure, warning that incidents of arson and destruction of property undermine learning and divert resources from development priorities.

On land issues, the PS appealed for peaceful and lawful resolution of disputes, urging residents to respect both private and public property.

He said national and county government institutions were working together to address longstanding land challenges affecting communities in the region.

The visit also included inspections of the Affordable Housing Project in Taveta and other ongoing government development projects.

Dr Omollo said investments in roads, markets, irrigation, healthcare, housing and education were intended to improve livelihoods and create economic opportunities for residents.

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He concluded the tour by calling for closer collaboration between government agencies, local leaders and communities in promoting public safety, advancing education and supporting development initiatives.