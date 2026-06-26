Strategy gov't is using to fight drug abuse among young people

During the national commemoration, Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo reminded Kenyans that addiction is not just a personal struggle but a national challenge.

As Kenya grapples with a growing drug abuse crisis affecting an estimated 4.7 million people, one secondary school student is proving that young people can be part of the solution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During this year's International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (IDADA) celebrations in Mombasa, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) recognised Omar Mohamed of Kongowea Secondary School for winning the Mombasa County category in its National Essay Writing Competition.

His winning essay, titled 'Parental and Community Responsibility in Protecting Learners from Drugs', focused on the critical role families and communities play in preventing young people from falling into substance abuse.

The recognition came as government officials warned that drug use remains a major national challenge, with the latest NACADA survey showing that one in every six Kenyans aged between 15 and 65 uses at least one drug or substance of abuse.

Speaking during the event at the Miritini Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre, leaders stressed that fighting addiction requires more than law enforcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo said sustainable success will only be achieved through prevention, early intervention, treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration.

He also reminded Kenyans that behind the statistics are real people whose futures are at stake.

"These are not just statistics. They represent our children, our brothers and sisters, our colleagues, and our future workforce. Behind every number is a life that can either be lost to addiction or restored through timely intervention and support," he said.

Ministry of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo

Giving young people a voice

Advertisement

Advertisement

NACADA introduced the national essay competition to encourage students to think critically about drug abuse and contribute ideas on how communities can tackle the problem.

Rather than treating learners only as those at risk, the initiative positions them as advocates who can influence conversations in schools, homes and neighbourhoods.

Omar's essay highlighted a message echoed throughout the day's celebrations: preventing drug abuse starts long before someone enters a rehabilitation centre.

It begins with parents who maintain open communication, teachers who recognise early warning signs, and communities that create safe environments for young people.

A whole-of-society approach

Advertisement

Advertisement

Government officials emphasised that while security agencies continue to crack down on traffickers, including the recent seizure of 1,024 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine valued at Sh8.2 billion, enforcement alone will not solve the crisis.