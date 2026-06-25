Muratina's comeback: Learn how the traditional Agikuyu brew is made

The courts have since affirmed that Muratina brew as part of Agikuyu cultural heritage. Today, the drink remains a fixture at some ruracio ceremonies, weddings and family gatherings, where families continue to prepare it using methods passed down through generations.

Despite the popularity of commercial spirits, Muratina continues to find its way onto tables at ruracio ceremonies, weddings, Christmas celebrations and other family gatherings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For many Agikuyu families, the traditional brew is more than a drink. It is part of the ceremony, a connection to culture and a tradition that has survived for generations.

Its place in society was reinforced by a Kiambu High Court ruling that declared Muratina is not an illicit brew and affirmed the community's right to prepare and consume it as part of its cultural practices.

The Muratina fruit that holds natural fermentation properties used in the making of the brew (Image: Files)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Muratina remains a popular choice

The reasons vary.

Some families serve Muratina because it has always been part of important ceremonies. Others prefer it because they know exactly what goes into it.

At a time when concerns about counterfeit alcohol occasionally make headlines, homemade traditional brews offer a level of familiarity and trust that some people value.

For others, the attraction is simple: Muratina belongs at a traditional celebration in the same way traditional attire, songs and customs do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Revelers catch a pint of Muratina at a social joint after a Kiambu court legalized it (Image: Files)

How is traditional Muratina made?

Authentic Muratina begins with the fruit of the sausage tree (Kigelia africana), locally known as the Muratina fruit.

The fruit is first sliced into pieces and boiled before being dried under the sun. Once dry, the pieces are soaked in sugarcane juice or a honey-water mixture and dried again.

This soaking-and-drying process is repeated several times until the fruit turns dark. At this stage, it becomes the natural fermentation starter that gives Muratina its distinctive taste.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prepared fruit is then placed in a clay pot or clean container and covered with fresh sugarcane juice or a mixture of honey and water.

The mixture is left to ferment for several days in a warm place. During this period, bubbles begin to form as natural fermentation takes place.

Once fermentation is complete, the liquid is strained and served, traditionally from a gourd.

The process may sound straightforward, but experienced brewers say patience, cleanliness and proper preparation of the fruit are what determine the quality of the final drink.

Cultural tradition

While tastes have changed over the years, Muratina continues to survive where culture remains central to celebrations.