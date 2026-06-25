Suzuki by CFAO Mobility Kenya unveils affordable, fuel-efficient new models for cost-conscious individuals

Suzuki by CFAO Mobility Kenya has today unveiled the new Suzuki Models Super Carry, Eeco and Across which are designed to provide Kenyans with affordable, fuel-efficient, and accessible mobility solutions that stimulate economic growth by empowering individuals and small businesses with efficient mobility solutions to drive their ambitions.

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The Suzuki models are designed to provide Kenyans with affordable, fuel-efficient, and accessible mobility solutions that will empower individuals and small businesses.

The brand’s key value proposition is centered around affordability and efficiency of running the vehicle, making ownership more achievable for every Kenyan.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, CFAO Mobility Kenya Managing Director, Arvinder Reel said, “Kenya’s automotive market is increasingly value-driven, with buyers being cost-conscious and seeking vehicles that offer better value, are reliable, practical, and cost-efficient over time. The Suzuki models are designed to make car ownership more attainable with the models reflecting the brand’s strong commitment to cost-conscious consumers and first-time buyers.”

He added, “By prioritizing safety, reliability, and accessibility, Suzuki by CFAO Mobility Kenya continues to promote inclusive mobility solutions that address the diverse transportation needs of Kenyans.”

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The Suzuki Super Carry is a light-duty pickup designed for small businesses and last-mile logistics. The vehicle is built for efficient urban operations and can maneuver in congested areas.

It is a fuel-efficient car with a 30-litre fuel tank, a large cargo deck designed to carry goods and equipment, a payload capacity of up to 730 kg, and a high-strength steel chassis that enhances safety for commercial use.

It has a two-seat single-cab layout and is engineered for daily operations, durability and long-term reliability.

The Suzuki Eeco is a multi-purpose van designed to meet both family and business needs.

It has a spacious interior and load area that makes it ideal for passenger transport, accommodating up to 7 passengers; last-mile deliveries for goods and equipment; and small business operations. It also has a payload capacity of 615 kg.

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It is fuel-efficient, with a fuel tank capacity of up to 32 litres. The vehicle can also manoeuvre in urban environments, while its robust chassis enhances durability and reliability.

It is also built for long-term use, offering low maintenance and cost-effective ownership and making it ideal for businesses and families seeking dependable and affordable mobility.

Suzuki Across is an SUV with strong performance and all-wheel-drive capability, making it well-suited for city driving and off road conditions.

It features a spacious five-seat cabin and a 45-litre fuel tank, powered by a 1.5-litre engine that delivers excellent performance suitable for both daily commutes and longer journeys.

It also comes with advanced safety features with 6 airbags, Anti lock braking system (ABS), Dual Sensor Brake support and hill assist.

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