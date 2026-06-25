TSC CEO Nancy Macharia at the launch of live-streaming lessons in Kenya

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia at the launch of live-streaming lessons in Kenya

Are you a Teacher? See why your June salary has the unexplained deductions

Data reviewed from teachers’ pay slips showed varying PAYE adjustments, with some cases indicating increases from Ksh10,334 to Ksh10,442 and others from Ksh18,279 to Ksh18,387.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 24, Acting TSC Chief Executive Officer Evaleen Mitei explained that the higher Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deductions reflected in June salaries resulted from the correction of a payroll system anomaly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TSC explained that the anomaly emerged during the implementation of Section 7 of the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act, 2024.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu, PS Belio Kipsang and TSC CEO Nancy Macharia during the release of the 2023 KCPE exam results in Nairobi on November 23, 2023

According to Mitei, the issue was identified within the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Database (IPPD) system and required immediate correction to ensure compliance with tax laws.

The amendment exempted employee contributions to the Affordable Housing Levy Fund and the Social Health Insurance Fund from income tax.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The commission said that while reconfiguring the payroll system to accommodate the new tax exemptions, an unintended error occurred involving National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions.

According to TSC, NSSF contributions, which were already tax-exempt under existing tax regulations, were mistakenly recaptured for tax relief purposes.

“This resulted in the application of a duplicate tax relief on NSSF contributions for all TSC employees,” the commission stated.

As a result, teachers and TSC secretariat staff benefited from lower PAYE deductions than those required under the law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The error effectively reduced the income tax deducted from employees’ salaries during the affected period.

Following the discovery of the anomaly, TSC corrected the payroll configuration, leading to higher PAYE deductions in the June 2026 payroll and a corresponding reduction in take-home pay for affected employees.

The commission maintained that the adjustment was necessary to restore accurate tax calculations and ensure future payroll processing aligns with the provisions of the Income Tax Act and other applicable tax regulations.

The teachers outcry

Advertisement

Advertisement

Data reviewed from teachers’ pay slips showed varying PAYE adjustments, with some cases indicating increases from Ksh10,334 to Ksh10,442 and others from Ksh18,279 to Ksh18,387.

In June, teachers experienced an increase of approximately Ksh 108 in PAYE deductions

During a media interview on June 19, Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Deputy Secretary General Hesbon Otieno questioned the timing of the deductions, saying teachers had not received any corresponding salary increment to justify a higher tax obligation.

According to union officials, the total additional deductions could reach approximately Ksh32.4 million in a single month if the adjustment were applied across the more than 300,000 teachers employed by TSC.

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi sends off a cohort of Kenyan teachers who have secured job placements in various district schools across the United States of America.