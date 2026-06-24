NTSA SMS fines: 5 traffic offences that will now cost you instant cash

NTSA SMS fines: 5 traffic offences that will now cost you instant cash

Stranded on how to apply for your vehicle inspection? Here is a step-by-step guide on how to go about the entire process

If you happen to FAIL: Do not panic. The system will issue a report detailing what failed (e.g., faulty brakes or worn-out tires). You will be given 14 days to fix the issues and return for a re-test, usually at a heavily discounted re-inspection fee.

With the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) strictly enforcing mandatory annual inspections for all vehicles older than four years, driving around with an expired inspection sticker is a one-way ticket to a very bad day on the road.

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If your car is due for its safety check and you are dreading the process, take a deep breath. Gone are the days of endless queues and confusing paperwork.

The entire booking process has moved online to the Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS) portal.

First phase: The Online Booking (Before You Go)

Here is a simple guide on exactly how the process works from your phone or laptop to the actual inspection center

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You are not expected to randomly show up at an inspection center; you must book and pay online first. Grab your phone or laptop and follow these steps:

Go to the official NTSA TIMS Portal, Enter your username (ID Number, Alien ID, or Username), password, and the security code displayed on the screen.

A NTSA vehicle

Then Click Get Verification Code. NTSA will send a code to your registered phone number via SMS. Enter it to log in.

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Once inside your dashboard, look at the top menu bar. Click on the Vehicle Inspection tab. Then Select Submit Inspection Application.

A list of all vehicles registered under your name or company will appear. Locate the specific car you want to inspect and click Select.

Choose your preferred Inspection Center (e.g., Likoni Road in Nairobi, Thika, Mombasa, etc.) based on convenience. Then pick a convenient Date and Time Slot from the available calendar options.

The system will automatically calculate your inspection fee (typically around Ksh. 1,050 for standard private vehicles, though commercial vehicles may vary). Then Click Pay and choose your preferred method, usually M-Pesa.

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Follow the STK push on your phone, enter your PIN, and wait for the payment confirmation.

Once payment is successful, click Download/Print Inspection Slip. You must print this slip. This is because the officers at the center will need to scan it.

Second phase: The Physical Inspection (What Happens at the Center)

At this stage, you are expected to drive to your chosen NTSA inspection center on your selected date and time. Present your printed booking slip to the officers at the gate.

Technicians will test your brakes, suspension, wheel alignment, headlights, and exhaust emissions. They will also verify your chassis and engine numbers against your logbook details.

The entire physical check takes less than 15 minutes.

Third phase: The Final Result

You do not have to wait around for paper certificates. The results are automated:If you PASS: The system updates your vehicle status instantly on the TIMS portal. You can download and print your official Vehicle Inspection Certificate directly from your account.

If you happen to FAIL: Do not panic. The system will issue a report detailing what failed (e.g., faulty brakes or worn-out tires). You will be given 14 days to fix the issues and return for a re-test, usually at a heavily discounted re-inspection fee.

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punctuality

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Do not wait until the last minute. Booking slots fill up fast, especially in major towns like Nairobi, Mombasa, and Nakuru.