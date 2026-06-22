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CS Murkomen announces major shift on access of Birth Certificates [Details]

Mary Wanjiku Wanja
Mary Wanjiku Wanja 09:41 - 22 June 2026
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File image of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen
File image of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen
Murkomen said the department had made notable achievements in improving service delivery and expanding access to government services.
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Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen has announced that Kenyans who have successfully applied for the birth certificates will now be able to download and print them online, removing the need to visit Huduma Centers or civil registry offices for collection.

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The CS made the announcement during his strategic meeting on Monday June 22, after a consultative meeting at Nyayo House in Nairobi with the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services.

“This morning, I held a strategic consultative meeting with the leadership of the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services, led by Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang, together with Heads of Directorates, at Nyayo House, Nairobi,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang and other heads of various directorates with an agenda of tracking the progress of the ongoing reforms aimed at improving service delivery, efficiency in citizens seeking government services and digitisation.

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Murkomen said the department had made notable achievements in improving service delivery and expanding access to government services.

One of the key reforms announced during the meeting was the digitization of birth certificate services.

The CS said the move was informed by concerns raised during the Jukwaa la Usalama public engagement forums.

The new system is expected to make it easier for citizens to access birth certificates without having to travel long distances or spend extended periods at government offices.

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‘’Kenyans can now download and print birth certificates online,’’ Murkomen said.

Murkomen emphasised on the continuous collaboration between oversight leadership and implementing agencies.

‘’Continuous engagement with departments that provide direct services to citizens remains essential in strengthening policy oversight and ensuring efficient service delivery,’’ he said.

Further, the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services had another key highlight  during this meeting which was to decentralize passport issuance services.

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Murkomen revealed that plans are underway to establish physical passport application and collection centres in Kilifi County, adding to the counties already offering the services.

The expansion is intended to bring passport services closer to citizens and reduce congestion at existing centers.

A bunch of birth certificates
A bunch of birth certificates

As the new fiscal year begins, Murkomen said the government remains committed to reforms and innovations that improve service delivery across public institutions.

“We remain committed to supporting reforms and innovations that enhance service delivery, improve citizen experience, and ensure government services are accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of all Kenyans,” he said.

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