Gachagua demands firing of ‘naive’ interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen

‘’The problem with William Ruto’s security is that he has an Interior CS who is naive, childish, and juvenile.’’

The recent security breach in Kilifi, where a man interrupted the president before his security squad could take action, has sparked a lot of concern and fury from DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua.

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It has been noted that security breaches have become the new normal, occurring several times while the president is on a podium giving a speech.

President William Ruto and IG Douglas Kanja during a high-level meeting of security chiefs at State House, Nairobi on June 28, 2025.

‘’ I have, as a responsible leader, refrained for a very long time from discussing matters surrounding the security of the president. Because I thought that if I told people that the president is exposed and that there are so many lapses surrounding his security, I would probably endanger his security, which is against national interest. ’’

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Rigathi Gachagua has spoken with emphasis on how exposed the president is, insisting that he shouldn’t take matters revolving around his security lightly.

Gachagua insisted that a threat to a president's security has a likelihood of causing national instability, which is not what leaders or himself would want.

Rigathi Gachagua speaking at PCEA Kayole, Embakasi Central Constituency, Nairobi on Sunday, November 9 and president William Ruto in set

Gachagua stated that the only way they wanted president Ruto out of office was through elections come 2027 and not in any other way, but until then, the president has to look into matters of his own security with a keen eye.

He has gone ahead and fiercely advised the president on the measures to take to tighten his already loose security.

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‘’The problem with William Ruto’s security is that he has an Interior CS who is naive, childish, and juvenile. ’’

The DCP leader further lashed out at the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, demanding that he be fired with immediate effect.

Gachagua terms him a misfit for the position, stating that his political ambition is what is driving his incompetence.

He further states that during his term as Deputy President, they had agreed with the president on the fate of Kipchumba Murkomen, who they believed would fit best in the Ministry of Sports and Youth.

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