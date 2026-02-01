Inside Gachagua’s strategy as DCP fights to counter Ruto’s onslaught as allies decamp

Rigathi Gachagua plots DCP political offensive to reclaim Mount Kenya from Ruto.

Rigathi Gachagua and his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) are understood to be plotting a major political offensive to capture the Mount Kenya region where President William Ruto has made significant gains in his recent charm offensive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gachagua who once believed that the region was under his firm grip after a series of engagements following his impeachment has deployed significant resources to popularize the Wantam wave at a time when his camp has been weakened significantly.

Upon formation of the party, Gachagua predicted a mass exodus of politicians from UDA to DCP especially in Mount Kenya region where he hails from.

DCP politician Rigathi Gachagua

This has however failed to happen . Instead, a number of leaders who were allied to him have since made a U-turn, back to President Ruto’s camp, leaving the latter with fewer foot soldiers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What next after anticipated exodus fails to happen

The purpose of any political party is to capture power and DCP is keen on doing so across all elective seats.

In a conversation with this writer, a high-ranking DCP official privy to the party’s strategy confirmed that the onslaught launched on Friday is part of the party’s approach to winning support.

Gachagua and other opposition leaders traversed Nairobi County and afterwards stated that “Nairobi stands tall in the World as a city of great reputation, but the misdeeds of a poor and national government have turned the city into a stench.”

According to the insider, Gachagua’s messaging will follow a similar pattern of painting the current crop of leaders in the region and beyond, including the president as non-performers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Its messaging will largely be centered around performance, especially of Governors, Members of Parliament and Senators.

Popular MP singled out

To this end, an MP from Mount Kenya region who has consistently ranked among the top has been identified as the standard against which others will be compared.

Rigathi Gachagua addressing a public rally in Nairobi CBD.[DPGachagua/FACEBOOK].

Anyone not matching the record will be dismissed as a non-performer and questions raised on where they have been taking the money meant to develop their constituencies with DCP presenting possible replacements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Performance will however not be emphasised for those already allied to the Wantam movement. Instead, they will be touched with soft gloves and presented as heroes who have emerged to save the people from the Kenya Kwanza government.

Opposition heavyweights are expected to also throw in a word or two to support their re-election bids in appreciation for their choice not to cross over to the president’s side.

This will however be done cautiously to avoid scaring away new aspirants hoping to capture seats currently held by politicians allied to the wantam movement and anyone who bolts out will be dismissed as a mole.

DCP casts its nets wider

DCP is also understood to be courting former lawmakers keen on making a comeback to build on their existing clout while also embracing new entrants keen on winning seats in 2027 elections.

The party is also not closing the door for current leaders who may want to jump ship, but remains cautious of “moles” ostensibly planted by rival formations to “gather intelligence.”

Narrative of heroes and sellouts

Gachagua’s team is also keen on presenting an alternative to the current leadership across all elective posts especially in Mount Kenya while also wooing other regions with a similar approach.

Rigathi Gachagua speaking at PCEA Kayole, Embakasi Central Constituency, Nairobi on Sunday, November 9 and president William Ruto in set

The party will also ride on unfulfilled election pledges and drive a narrative that elected leaders allied to Ruto are sellouts who forgot about the electorate as soon as they got to power.

Advertisement

Advertisement