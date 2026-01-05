CS condemns Gachagua’s ‘Venezuela-Style’ appeal to the U.S.

Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui has hit back at Rigathi Gachagua over his call for a ‘Venezuela-style’ U.S. intervention in Kenya

Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui has issued a blistering rebuttal to former Deputy President and Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, following Gachagua's calls for the United States to intervene in Kenyan affairs.

Gachagua’s appeal for U.S. intervention comes in the wake of the recent capture of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

The confrontation was sparked by Gachagua's recent public request for the Trump administration to initiate a "Venezuela-style" operation in Kenya.

Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui

Gachagua alleged that funds from a high-profile Minnesota fraud case in the U.S. were used to finance the 2022 campaigns of the current administration.

"Retrogressive and Dangerous"

In a sharp response shared on social media, Kinyanjui characterised Gachagua's appeal as a "retrogressive and dangerous" brand of politics fueled by "raw greed and naivety."

He questioned Gachagua's judgment in inviting foreign intervention, particularly regarding allegations involving the very political platform Gachagua himself once served as a running mate.

"How can a leader seek to throw his own country into the deep end merely to score personal revenge?" Kinyanjui wrote.

"The sheer lack of wisdom in failing to distinguish between political differences and matters of grave international significance is alarming."

Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui

Rising Tensions

The exchange highlights the deepening rift between the government and Gachagua, who has become an outspoken critic since his impeachment in late 2024.

Kinyanjui, a former Nakuru Governor who joined President William Ruto’s broad-based cabinet in 2025, has previously criticised Gachagua for "unpatriotic" sentiments that he claims damage Kenya’s international investment reputation.

