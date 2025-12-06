Gachagua’s new game plan: DCP charts aggressive path forward after by-election gains

How DCP’s by-election breakthrough is reshaping Gachagua’s strategy

Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has renewed his resolve to send president Ruto packing, picking lessons from the recent by-elections.

From the resounding victory in Kariobangi North, Kisa East and Narok Town wards to the humbling defeat in Mbeere North , Gachagua is optimistic that his quest to send the Kenya Kwanza regime home is gaining momentum.

Gachagua has been hailing the outcome of the by-elections as a sign of great things to come

Our party is the newest kid on the block; we are eternally greatful to Kenyans who have shown us great support and trust by voting our candidates in Kakamega, Nairobi and Narok with great support in Kilifi, and Kajiado counties. We contested 5 elections during the 27th November, 2025 by-elections and we won 3! Hon. Douglas Masikonde, Hon. Aduda Okwiri and Hon. David Wanyoike hearty congratulations on this win!

The DCP leader met his lieutenants to debrief on the outcome of the elections and chart the way forward.

They way forward: How Gachagua plans to turn local wins into national clout

A high-ranking party insider privy to the details confided in this writer that Gachagua’s team agreed to continue engaging Kenyans at various events including churches, funerals and social events to supplement its grassroots mobilisation initiatives that delivered victory.

Conquering the airwaves is also part of the plan with Gachagua’s allies encouraged to aggressively seek media interviews and use every minute to their advantage.

Gachagua’s team is also alive to the power of social media and it was agreed that a robust team of bloggers be assembled to drive online conversations and push favourable narratives.

Opposition candidates defecting after being handed the ticket to contest in the recent by-elections or dropping out of the race was also discussed and it was agreed that in the future, the loyalty of aspirants to the party will be a key consideration.

The team also agreed to continue fronting Gachagua as a potential candidate to excite his support base and build a political following that will be the basis of his negotiation during the formation of alliances and coalitions.

Despite knowing that he is not eligible to run for any elective office, Gachagua has on numerous occasions maintained that he is the best man to send President Ruto home and he will be on the ballot in 2027.

As it stands, Gachagua is not eligible for to run for any elective seat in the country but the camp is riding on the possibility of ongoing court cases turning to their advantage and giving him a lifeline.

True meaning of the recent by-elections

The Gachagua camp celebrated the gains made by the party that is barely seven months old, snatching victory in Narok Town, Kisa East and Kariobangi North by-elections under very difficult circumstances.

Building DCP & Gachagua's rising wave

According to the party, the outcome in the three wards in Kakamega, Nairobi and Narok is a true reflection of the support that the opposition enjoys across several regions in the country.

Despite the opposition candidate losing in the Mbeere North by-election, Gachagua’s team maintains that Mount Kenya region is under the firm grip of the opposition, claiming that underhand tactics were used to victory to the UDA candidate.

Unity remains the greatest test for the united opposition outfit that has appeared to pull in different directions in recent days and it was agreed that all efforts be channelled in building DCP as a distinct entity.