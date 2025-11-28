Advertisement

By-election results: How UDA, ODM, DCP performed & what it signals

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 08:15 - 28 November 2025
President William Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
President William Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
The Thursday by-elections delivered a sharp political snapshot, with UDA surging nationwide as ODM held firm in its strongholds amid strikingly low voter turnout.
United Democratic Alliance (UDA) emerged as the biggest winner in Thursday’s by-elections, clinching five of the seven high-profile parliamentary seats while Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) retained its traditional strongholds in Nyanza and the Coast.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared all results for the one Senate seat and six National Assembly constituencies by Friday morning, with tallying for 17 County Assembly wards largely complete. 

Voter turnout was dismally low across the country, hovering below 40% in most areas and dipping to single digits in parts of Mandera and Siaya.

Mbeere North MP-elect Leonard “Leo” Wa Muthende

UDA’s Big Wins 

In one of the most closely watched contests, UDA also wrested Mbeere North from the Democratic Party of Kenya in a nail-biting race decided by just 494 votes.

Leonard “Leo” Wa Muthende edged out Newton Kariuki “Karish” 15,802 to 15,308. The party further solidified its grip on North Eastern with a landslide in Banissa (Mandera), where Ahmed Maalim Hassan polled 10,431 votes, and extended its western Kenya footprint by taking Malava (Kakamega) from DAP-K.

ODM Retains Core Territories 

ODM brushed aside internal tensions to retain three National Assembly seats. In Ugunja (Siaya), Moses Omondi Okoth delivered a crushing 9,437 to 1,819 victory over Wiper’s Orodi Odhiambo.

Boyd Ongondo Were comfortably clinched Kasipul (Homa Bay) for ODM with 16,819 votes against independent Philip Aroko’s 8,476, while Harrison Gharama Kombe reclaimed Magarini (Kilifi) amid allegations of irregularities that IEBC quickly dismissed.

Kasipul MP-elect Boyd Were

MCA Wards and Emerging Surprises 

At the ward level, UDA swept most declared seats, including Angata Nanyokie (Samburu) and Chemundu/Kapng’etuny (Nandi). 

However, Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) scored a rare upset in Nairobi’s Kariobangi North ward, with David Warui polling 1,891 votes in a highly contested race.

Low Turnout, Sporadic Violence 

IEBC described the polls as “largely peaceful” but acknowledged isolated incidents in Malava and Magarini constituencies. 

IEBC staff counting votes
IEBC staff counting votes

Early 2027 Barometer

Political commentators hailed the results as a boost for President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration ahead of the 2027 general election. 

UDA’s ability to clinch seats in areas perceived to be against Ruto, combined with ODM’s resilience in its bedrock regions, sets the stage for another fiercely bipolar contest in two years’ time.

Final certification of all 24 electoral units is expected by Friday evening, with full results available on the IEBC public portal.

