Red flags in job descriptions you should never ignore
The Kenyan labour market is highly competitive.
This urgency often compels candidates to overlook critical details in a Job Description (JD).
However, a JD serves as more than a list of duties; it is a legal indicator of company culture and legitimacy.
Failing to analyse these details results in wasted time or exposure to fraud.
Candidates must scrutinise advertisements for specific warning signs before submitting an application.
1. Requests for financial payment
The most immediate red flag involves a request for money. legitimate recruitment standards dictate that the employer bears the cost of hiring.
Recruitment agencies and credible platforms do not charge candidates for interviews, training, or vetting.
If a posting requires a transfer of Sh500 or Sh2,000 for “medical processing” or “registration fees” via mobile money, it is a scam.
Section 25 of the Employment Act prohibits forced payment for work access.
A request for financial input from the applicant invalidates the legitimacy of the offer immediately.
2. Vague or uncapped salary ranges
While many companies state "competitive salary" to maintain internal equity, other phrasings signal exploitation.
Terms such as “unlimited earning potential” or "commission-based structure" often indicate absence of a guaranteed base salary.
Candidates should be wary of listings that promise unrealistic figures, such as Sh150,000 for entry-level jobs, without requiring specialised skills.
If the remuneration model is unclear or relies entirely on performance without a retainer, financial stability is compromised.
3. Discriminatory requirements
Article 27 of the Constitution of Kenya guarantees freedom from discrimination.
Consequently, professional job descriptions focus exclusively on competence and qualifications.
Listings that specify gender, age, ethnicity, or marital status violate statutory requirements.
Exceptions exist only where a genuine occupational qualification applies, such as specific affirmative action programmes.
Outside of these narrow legal parameters, bias in a JD suggests a workplace that ignores Kenyan labour laws and lacks inclusivity.
4. The "rockstar" and "ninja" trap
Start-ups often use colloquial terms like "guru", "ninja", or "rockstar" to attract youth.
These descriptors often code for an environment with undefined boundaries.
Phrases such as "willing to wear many hats" or "ability to handle high pressure" frequently implies understaffing.
In these scenarios, a single employee often shoulders the workload of more than their departments.
A Finance Officer expected to handle Human Resources and Social Media management faces inevitable burnout.
A proper JD delineates clear responsibilities to ensure the employee succeeds in a specific role.
5. Unprofessional communication channels
Established entities operate with corporate domains.
A multinational corporation or a reputable local SME will not accept applications via a generic Gmail or Yahoo address.
While small businesses may use these initially, it warrants caution.
Furthermore, spelling errors, poor grammar, and excessive use of capital letters undermine the authority of the document.
If a company does not invest time in proofreading a public advertisement, it reflects poorly on their internal operational standards.
A Job Description acts as the first contract between an employer and a potential employee.
Accuracy and professionalism in the ad reflect the reality of the workplace.
By identifying these red flags, Kenyan job seekers protect their careers from fraud and toxic work environments.
