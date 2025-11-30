Advertisement

Inside Gachagua’s deal with Kalonzo to sweep all seats in Nairobi

Charles Ouma
Charles Ouma 18:01 - 30 November 2025
DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a thanksgiving Service at P.C.E.A Kariobangi North, Berea Parish Church, Nairobi on Sunday, November 30
Gachagua reveals breakdown of how DCP & Wiper have shared elective seats in elaborate scheme for a clean sweep in Nairobi
Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has revealed an elaborate deal with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to sweep all electoral seats in Nairobi.

Presenting the scheme as a strategic initiative to wrestle the city from the firm grip of the UDA and ODM, Gachagua exuded confidence that the outcome of the 2027 contest will mirror DCP’s victory in Kariobangi North by-elections.

According to the former Deputy President, the recent victory in the Kariobangi North ward is a clear indication of what lies ahead as the party expands its influence in the capital.

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a thanksgiving Service at P.C.E.A Kariobangi North, Berea Parish Church, Nairobi on Sunday, November 30

Speaking during a thanksgiving Service at P.C.E.A Kariobangi North, Berea Parish Church, Nairobi, Gachagua took credit for every vote that President William Ruto received in Nairobi in 2022 election, claiming that he will simply tilt the same votes to the favour of Wiper and DCP candidates in the city.

Inside the plan: The scramble for and partition of Nairobi by Wiper & DCP

Detailing the plan to ring-fence the city and sweep electoral seats, Gachagua stated that his party has inked a deal with Kalonzo Musyoka’s party with all seats shared among the two parties.

We have an arrangement with the Wiper party leader. Out of 17 constituencies, DCP will take 16. Out of 85 wards, between DCP and Wiper, we will have 75.

Nairobi county has 17 constituencies and 85 wards, all of which were factored in the deal revealed by Gachagua.

The arrangement also extends into the position of governor, Senator and Woman Representative and is anchored in a collective resolve to avoid ‘splitting votes’ by eliminating competition, pooling resources and duplicating effort.

What the deal reveals

The zoning and distribution of elective seats within the county eaves other parties out of the equation, raising serious questions on the unity of the outfit fronted as the united opposition.

Democratic Action Party (DAP-), Justin Muturi’s Democratic Party and Martha Karua’s People's Liberation Party (PLP) are among those left out in the scramble for and partition of Nairobi by Gachagua and Kalonzo.

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a thanksgiving Service at P.C.E.A Kariobangi North, Berea Parish Church, Nairobi on Sunday, November 30

Jubilee party whose flag bearer Fred Matiang’i has been courting the opposition parties is also left out.

While party insiders hold that the outfit is open to making deals with other like-minded outfits, it is clear that parties linked with the united opposition were either shortchanged or sidelined in the deal.

Inside Gachagua's deal with Kalonzo to sweep all seats in Nairobi
Inside Gachagua's deal with Kalonzo to sweep all seats in Nairobi
