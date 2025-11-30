Ruto’s call for men over 25 to marry meets Mosiria’s reality check as Kenyans react

Geoffrey Mosiria unpacked the reality faced by many Kenyans aged 25 years, who in the president’s view, are escaping responsibility, moving from one club to the next, and should get married.

A statement by President William Ruto urging all men aged 25 years and above to marry has sparked heated debate with Kenyans unpacking the realities that they face at this age and beyond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ruto who sought to encourage men to marry while addressing guests at the wedding of Moses Mudavadi (son of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi) and Qillian Saiya (daughter of former GSU Commandant William Saiya and former nominated Senator Naomi Masitsa Shiyonga) remarked that men above 25 years should marry, claiming that many young men are escaping responsibility.

Wacha kuzunguka hapa, unatoka kwa club hii inaingia kwa club hiyo, unatoka kwa club hiyo unaenda kwa club hiyo ingine (stop hopping from one club to another).

Family and friends, including President William Ruto and first lady Mama Rachel Ruto pose for a photo with Moses Mudavadi and his bride, Qillian Saiya

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are a man, be man enough to marry the woman you love. Because we have so many people who ran away from responsibility… I want to encourage the men in this room to be man enough and marry the woman you love.

Kenyans paint a clearer picture of their plight for Ruto

His remarks quickly met reality check from Kenyans who pointed out that at 25, most are unemployment and depending on others for survival, hence getting married and possibly welcoming a baby in this situation is not a path they are ready to take.

Omukosi Omusangafu Mvunachimbafu: If feeding myself is a problem, think of the two and more? Ka anataka nikuwe mwizi aseme tu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Levine Junior: Those 25yrs and above are jobless unataka mabibi wakule Nini.....

Some opined that President Ruto may have been speaking from a point of privilege and out of touch with the experience that Kenyans who are not born into wealth or connected families go through amid tough economic times, shrinking economic opportunities and unemployment.

A section noted that the President’s target audience was the guests in attendance which included families of politicians, business moguls and friends of the Mudavadi and Saiya family who have resources to marry and provide for their families.

Meshack Hunter: He should create employment first, marriage bila dooh haiwezi..

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eric Murimi: Kama mimi pekee yangu sijiwezi,?na kiumbe kingine je?

John Kago: Family comes with bills .... tukuje state house dinner and breakfast.

Concluding that the message delivered at the wedding of children of prominent families was not for sons and daughters of ‘ordinary Kenyans’, some chose to ignore the president and focus on their activities of daily living.

Others jokingly noted that they are waiting for the President to actualise his vision of transforming Kenya into a first world country with jobs, economic opportunities and a robust economy like Singapore before they can marry.

Geoffrey Mosiria’s reality check & proposal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nairobi County Chief Officer in charge of Citizen Engagement and Customer Service Geoffrey Mosiria unpacked the reality faced by many Kenyans aged 25 years, who in the president’s view, are escaping responsibility and should get married.

Hinting at the possibility of President Ruto not being in touch with the plight of many Kenyans who find themselves jobless with limited economic opportunities, Mosiria shared that young men are no longer spending nights in clubs or hoping from one entertainment spot to the next as alleged by the President.

Nairobi Environment Officer Geoffrey Mosiria

He proposed the establishment of what he referred to as a “Starter Life Kit” to enable young people aged 25 years and above marry and start a life as stated by Ruto.

Mosiria added that ladies have taken over clubs without delving into how the clubbing experience is financed given that unemployment and lack of economic opportunities do not discriminate based on gender.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr President with the current economy the boychild is no longer spending nights in clubs. Meanwhile, the number of girls in clubs is increasing at a speed even NTSA can’t regulate. My humble thinking is this: Is there a way the Ministry of Youth can introduce a special “Starter Life Kit” for young people aged 25 and above just one year of support to help them marry and start a life?