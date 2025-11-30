What CCTV revealed on journalist Amos Maina’s mysterious death inside Mirema bar

Inside Standard Media Group journalist Amos Maina’s final moments before death struck inside bar in Mirema

A CCTV footage detailing Standard Group Media journalist Amos Harun Maina’s final moments before collapsing and dying inside a bar in Mirema, Nairobi has exposed what happened in the minutes leading to his death.

Maina died mysteriously on November 16 in circumstances that are the subject of an active investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

According to a post-mortem conducted in the wake of his death, the youthful journalist consumed a toxic substance.

A screen-grab image of the CCTV footage detailing The late Amos Harun Maina's final minutes alive

A toxicology report is expected to be ready next week will shed light into the poisonous substance that claimed the journalist’s life.

What CCTV footage exposes on Mwangi’s final moments

The footage obtained by KTN shows Maina making his way into the bar on the fateful Sunday at 4:18 pm and stopping at a table occupied by a lady and man.

He shook the hands of the duo and engaged them in a brief conversation before walking away to another table.

His demeanor as captured in the footage shows a man who was at ease and familiar with the entertainment spot and the few occupants who were in at the time.

At 4:30 pm, Maina is seen settling at another table where he proceeds to enjoy drinks with revelers at the club.

Games, drinks & companions

A lady is seen making her way to the table where Maina was enjoying drinks with other revelers and engaging the deceased in a brief conversation before walking away.

Shortly afterwards, he heads to the pool area where he is seen enjoying the game before walking back to the table at 5:05 pm and sipping his drink then heading back to play pool.

He leaves the pool area and joins a lady seated in the bar with a companion and engages them briefly but does not take any drink at this time.

At 7:47 pm, Maina ordered a drink which was brought to the table before he joined, with the waitress who served the drink later joining him at the table.

A second lady joins them at the table and proceeds to take the drink before walking away.

A jovial & active Amos Maina suddenly slumps into a deep sleep

At 7:56 pm, his two female companions are seen leaving the table, leaving him alone and Maina who was active and jovial all through the evening dozes off at 8:01pm, putting his head on the table in what appears to be a deep sleep.

He wakes up at around 9pm and sits upright in what would end up being his final moments alive.

The moment that sealed his fate came at 9:22 pm when his head collapsed backwards.

It is at this moment that Maina is believed to have died with the CCTV footage showing the bar attendant attempting to place his head in a more comfortable position on the table.

A lady who was seen in the company of Maina earlier in the evening comes with a man at 9:34pm and together they place the journalist on the table.

