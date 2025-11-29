Ceremonial coup? Why African leaders are doubting Embalo’s ‘coup’ in Guinea-Bissau

Embalo is yet to comment on the circumstances surrounding his coup which a number of political figures and African statesmen have found suspicious.

The political situation and coup in Guinea-Bissau has taken another turn with African statesmen and political figures poking holes into the coup that saw power transition from President Umaro Sissoco Embaló's hands to the military.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan who led an election observer mission in Guinea-Bissau and Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko are the latest to weigh in on the issue, casting doubts on the authenticity of the coup.

According to the former Nigerian President, the coup may have been a "ceremonial" one orchestrated by President Umaro Sissoco Embaló to subvert the democratic will of the people.

Jonathan found it particularly strange that Embalo announced the “coup” himself and remained available, speaking freely to the media while claiming that he had been arrested.

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan

The latter phoned French TV station France 24 and said: "I have been deposed," breaking the news of the coup to the world.

Jonathan contrasted this with how past leaders in the continent have been deposed and opined that Embalo’s situation falls short of a military coup and may have been from his book of political theatrics.

The comments appeared to suggest that Embalo may have lost the election and connived with the military to take power in a ceremonial coup, rather than respecting the democratic will of the people.

He urged continental body the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to release the official results of the exercise.

The former Nigerian President was the head of an election observation mission noted that the election was peaceful and the results were ready before the “ceremonial coup” which saw Embalo jet out to Senegal alongside members of his family, with the military blocking the release of the results.

What happened in Guinea-Bissau was a sham -Senegal’s Prime Minister

His stance mirrors that of Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko who also believes that Umbalo masterminded the coup and handed over power to the military in a "simulated coup".

Sonko told lawmakers in Senegal that "what happened in Guinea-Bissau was a sham" and demanded that the results of the election be made public to allow civilian rule to continue.

Interestingly, Senegal offered refuge to Umbalo and his family, negotiating his release and organising a chartered flight to take him to Dakar.

Embalo is yet to comment on the circumstances surrounding his coup which a number of political figures and African statesmen have found suspicious.

Political crises & the dawn of military rule

Civil society accuse Embalo of manufacturing crises during his rule to postpone the inevitable: exiting power through one means or another.

He has in the past claimed that he survived multiple coup attempts, including one in December 2023 when he dissolved the country’s parliament.

File image of Umaro Sissoco Embaló during a state visit to Kenya in January 2025

The country has not had a sitting legislature since then with the opposition and critics maintaining that Embalo was an expert in manufacturing political crises and using the same to crack down on dissent.