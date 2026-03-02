Why Freshlyground’s latest release feels like a reset

South African band Freshlyground has released a new single that signals a significant shift in its sound and lineup, as the group introduces 20-year-old vocalist Mbali Makhoba to audiences.

The track, titled “Take Me Home,” is the third single off the band’s upcoming album of the same name.

Known for its upbeat Afropop anthems, Freshlyground leans into a blues-infused, soul-driven style on the new release, a departure that underscores what appears to be a deliberate reinvention.

At the centre of that shift is Makhoba, whose vocals dominate both the track and its accompanying music video.

South African band Freshlyground

Directed by Ian Gabriel, the video positions her as the new face and voice of the group, marking a generational handover in a band long associated with former lead singer Zolani Mahola.

In interviews accompanying the release, Makhoba described the song as reflective of personal growth and a search for inner calm.

Lyrically, “Take Me Home” taps into themes of homesickness, emotional isolation and the desire for authenticity, broad ideas that may resonate with listeners navigating uncertainty or change.

Guitarist Josh Hawks said the song evolved gradually, with contributions from multiple band members shaping its final form.

He credited Makhoba’s melodic instincts and rhythmic delivery with elevating the track, saying early reactions suggested an immediate connection with audiences.

Band member Peter Cohen framed the single as a defining moment in what he called a “new iteration” of Freshlyground, expressing pride in how the group’s sound has developed.

Formed in 2002 in Cape Town, Freshlyground built its reputation on a blend of Afropop, jazz, soul and indie rock influences.

The band gained international attention with hits such as “Doo Be Doo” and “I’d Like,” before reaching a global audience through its collaboration with Shakira on “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Over the past two decades, Freshlyground has performed across Africa, Europe, North America and Australia, becoming one of South Africa’s most recognisable musical exports.

South African band Freshlyground

The introduction of Makhoba suggests the band is attempting to balance its established identity with the demands of a changing audience and music industry.

“Take Me Home” offers an early indication of how that balancing act may unfold, with a sound that departs from the exuberant pop energy that defined much of the group’s early catalogue.