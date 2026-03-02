Government rolls out 47,000 homes for security officers in nationwide housing drive

The government has unveiled an ambitious plan to construct 47,464 houses for security officers across the country, part of a broader effort to reduce accommodation deficits in the police, prisons, and military services.

During a Monday review of priority programmes under the Governance and Public Administration cluster, the National Development Implementation Committee’s (NDIC) Sub-Committee highlighted steady progress under the National Institutional Housing Programme.

The meeting, chaired by Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo, brought together senior officials from key departments including Parliamentary Affairs, Immigration and Citizen Services, Correctional Services, Devolution, Science and Research, the National Police Service, and the Office of the Solicitor General. Officials reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing inter-agency coordination, strengthening oversight, and accelerating the delivery of priority programmes in governance and security sector reform.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo

Initially targeting police and prison services, the programme has since expanded to include other security agencies under the Affordable Housing framework.

Key ongoing developments include housing projects at the GSU Headquarters in Ruaraka, Kiganjo Training School, and the GSU Training School in Embakasi. Meanwhile, the Kenya Defence Forces’ housing programme is delivering units across Kahawa, Embakasi, Langata, Moi Airbase, Lanet, Gilgil, Nanyuki, and Mariakani military camps.

A 500-unit development in Roysambu has already been completed and handed over, with other projects scheduled for completion between January 2026 and January 2028.

Officials also reported progress on government digital services. The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services has onboarded 22,665 services to the e-Citizen platform, with full integration of 26,550 services expected by June 30, 2026.

Government-to-Government services have begun rollout, starting with select state corporations and foreign missions in Nairobi, while services within the National Police and Correctional Services are set for accelerated integration.

The Governance and Public Administration (GPA) Sub-Committee of the National Development Implementation Committee

The “Usajili Mashinani” mobile registration initiative has issued 100,195 identity cards and 52,262 birth certificates since September 2025.

The programme has strengthened access to official documentation in remote areas, supported by the acquisition of 45 new vehicles and the operationalisation of additional registration offices.