Oburu picks career diplomat for top job in 1st high-profile appointment

Meet Dr Renish Omullo, the diplomat picked by Oburu to steer ODM’s regional and international agenda

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Odinga has made a high-profile appointment Dr Renish Achieng Omullo as his Regional and International Affairs Advisor, signalling his bold effort by the party to strengthen its international posture and re-brand its influence beyond Kenya’s borders

The appointment is part of Oburu's efforts to assemble a team that will give him the necessary support to provide able leadership to the party.

Hailing Omullo as the right fit for the job, Oburu noted that she is uniquely positioned to make valuable contributions that will amplify the party’s global footprint and reinforce its credibility on the international stage.

Your vast experience in these areas uniquely positions you to make valuable contributions to the party's regional and global initiatives.

Unique experience & expertise of the career diplomat

Omullo is an experienced diplomat with a solid background in cross-border cooperation, international trade and diplomacy.

With a thorough understanding of international affairs backed by high-level experience, she brings on board insights and expertise that will help strengthen the party’s external engagement and elevate its profile on the global stage.

Her decorated career includes appointment by South Sudan President Salva Kiir as Special Envoy to Germany, based in Berlin.

Oburu Odinga with Dr Renish Achieng Omullo

She was the first Kenyan to hold the role which had her overseeing international and regional affairs while based in Berlin.

She is also experienced in commercial diplomacy, international trade and regional cooperation from her previous stint as Business Development Manager for Africa at Celle Brunnenbau GmbH.

Omullo was Raila’s advisor on regional and international affairs and contributed in the former Prime Minister’s elevated international profile, good understanding of international issues and stature as a revered African statesman.

Her appointment by Oburu is a natural transition or continuation of her advocacy and advisory role within the ODM leadership.

A new chapter for ODM & the task ahead

Coming at a time of leadership transition within ODM following the demise of the former Prime Minister, Omullo has her job well cut out for her.

Omullo’s appointment letter indicated that she “will be responsible for providing strategic advice on regional and international relations, with a focus on advancing the interests and objectives of the ODM leader on the global stage”.

Her role includes elevating ODM’s regional and international profile , deepening the party’s diplomatic ties and aligning it with

She will also contribute to enhancing its footprint and positioning ODM to play prominent role in regional and international affairs.

Oburu Odinga addressing ODM delegates who formally endorsed him to take over as party leader, cementing growing regional support.

Omullo will also advise the ODM party leader on regional issues that strengthens collaborations beyond Kenya’s borders.

Having been in the scene for decades, with years of work championing democracy, human rights and better governance and Raila build an international profile that saw him involved in regional peace efforts, mediating conflicts and spearheading development initiatives at regional and continental bodies.

His sudden exit from the scene left a void with the party settling on his elder brother to lead ODM.

