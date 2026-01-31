Advertisement

Inside UDA's grand plans for leadership school & lessons from Communist Party of China

Charles Ouma
Charles Ouma 15:17 - 31 January 2026
Inside UDA's leadership academy plans & lessons from Communist Party of China
Communist Party of China officials have for over ten years been trooping to Kenya with plans of cooperation including the development of the leadership academy.
The United Democratic A;liance party (UDA) is pursuing an ambitious initiative to build a leadership academy that will shape Kenya's political and leadership landscape for decades.

The party has sent a delegation to China on a benchmarking mission to learn from China's Communist party that has successfully implemented a similar initiative with robust structures that feed into its national leadership and a strong grassroots network.

A delegation from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), led by the Secretary General, Sen. Hassan Omar Hassan, is currently in China for an official visit.The team was received at Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou by Mr. Lu Qingmin, the deputy principal of the Zhejiang Provincial Party School.

The Secretary General's entourage includes Sen. Danson Mungatana, Women's Representative Hon. Cecilia Ngetit, Senior Advisor Prof. Edward Kisiangani, UDA Executive Director Nicodemus Bore, and members of the Secretariat staff.  
Inside UDA's leadership academy plans & lessons from Communist Party of China
In an update provided on Saturday, January 31,2026, the party noted that the development of its school of leadership is at advanced stage, necessitating the benchmarking mission.

The UDA Party school is currently in an advanced stage of development, and it is prudent to gain insights from developed and tested Party institutions.

Deepening collaboration

The visit is part of UDA's efforts to deepen collaboration with the Communist Party of China to build stronger institutions, enhance discipline in public leadership and combat corruption.

The party hopes to leverage on structured party-to-party cooperation with the CPC to cultivate an ideological foundation anchored in public service and national development, with stronger institutions

This is not the first time that a party that a party linked to the President is sending a delegation to China, with grand plans of establishing a leadeship academy.

Lessons from China

Communist Party of China officials have for over ten years been trooping to Kenya with plans of cooperation including the development of the leadership academy.

In 2014 when Ruto was serving as the Deputy President marked the fisrt of such visits with his then boss and now retired President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted Guo Jinglong at State House.

2018 marked yet another visit with the Jubilee party reaching an agreement with CPC to train its officials on democracy and party management.

Shortly after this, Ruto bolted out to UDA in which he is the party leader.

Inside UDA's leadership academy plans & lessons from Communist Party of China

He has turned to China in a script that bears close resemblance to previous efforts made by parties that have hosted him or have been affiliated to him.

