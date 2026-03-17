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Mike Rua steps off stage to mourn son, burial details revealed
Popular Mugithi artist Mike Rua is facing one of the most difficult moments of his life as he prepares to bury his son, Fredrick Muiruri, following his death earlier this month.
Known for his lively performances and humour on stage, Rua revealed a very different side when he announced the loss on 12 March 2026.
In a short and emotional message, he described the period as his “darkest days”, marking a painful contrast to the energetic persona many Kenyans associate with him.
From entertainer to grieving father
For years, Rua has built a reputation as one of the most engaging Mugithi performers, often turning ordinary experiences into music that brings laughter and joy.
However, the loss of his son has placed him in a space far removed from the stage.
Losing an adult child is a rarely discussed form of grief, but one that carries deep emotional weight.
In Rua’s case, the pain is unfolding in the public eye, where he is both a celebrity and a father trying to cope with a personal tragedy.
Memorial plans announced
According to a family announcement, a memorial service and candlelighting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, 18 March 2026, at the Blue Springs Hotel along Thika Road in Nairobi. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.
The gathering is expected to bring together friends, fans, and members of the Mugithi fraternity, offering support to the family during this difficult time.
Final send-off
The burial of Fredrick Muiruri is set for Friday, 20 March 2026. The family has chosen to keep details of the burial location private, limiting it to close relatives and associates.
Following Rua’s announcement, messages of condolence have continued to pour in from fans, fellow artists, and public figures. The support highlights the strong connection he has built over the years through his music.
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