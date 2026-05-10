Inside Kiganjo: How the NPS regulates male-female interaction during police training

Behind the parade drills, obstacle courses and rigid discipline at Kenya’s police training colleges lies a tightly controlled system governing how recruits live, train and interact.

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The recent discontinuation of several pregnant female recruits from the National Police College in Kiganjo has drawn public attention to the strict rules that shape life inside police training institutions, especially for male and female recruits.

According to the National Police Service, all recruits entering residential police training must meet medical and physical fitness requirements because of the demanding nature of the programme.

Police officers during a passout parade

Female recruits are subjected to mandatory pregnancy screening immediately after reporting to training colleges. Those who test positive undergo a second confirmatory examination at a government medical facility before administrative decisions are made.

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The service says recruits found to be pregnant are discontinued on medical grounds rather than disciplinary ones.

Police training is physically intense and often includes long-distance runs, combat drills, obstacle courses, firearms exercises and extended field activities.

The NPS argues that such conditions may endanger both the expectant recruit and the unborn child.

Beyond medical screening, police colleges also enforce strict controls on interaction between male and female recruits.

At institutions such as the National Police College, recruits operate under a regimented environment similar to military training systems.

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Male and female trainees typically live in separate accommodation blocks and interact mainly during official training sessions under instructor supervision.

The NPS says the arrangement is designed to maintain discipline, professionalism and focus during the training period.

Police officers during a passout parade

Security protocols within training colleges are also intended to limit unsupervised movement and private interaction among recruits.