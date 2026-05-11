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Mwanahamisi Hamadi’s political that move could shake up Likoni MP race

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 11:57 - 11 May 2026
Mwanahamisi Hamadi
Mwanahamisi Hamadi
Hamadi appeared keen on positioning herself as a voice for neglected residents and communities that feel excluded from development.
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The race for the Likoni parliamentary seat may already be taking shape nearly two years before the 2027 General Election, following indications that Citizen TV Kiswahili news anchor Mwanahamisi Hamadi is preparing to enter politics.

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The veteran journalist stirred political conversation over the weekend after addressing a gathering in Likoni, where she sharply criticised the current leadership and promised what she described as a “new dawn” for residents of the constituency.

While she did not formally declare her candidacy, her remarks strongly suggested she is preparing a bid for the seat currently held by Mishi Mboko.

If she eventually joins the race, the contest could become one of the most closely watched political battles at the Coast.

Hamadi’s early strategy already visible

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From her speech, Hamadi appeared keen on positioning herself as a voice for neglected residents and communities that feel excluded from development.

She accused leaders of using ordinary wananchi during campaigns before abandoning them once elected.

She also spoke strongly against discrimination, particularly targeting concerns often raised by non-native residents living in Likoni.

Her message seemed carefully crafted to appeal to both indigenous communities and migrants who have settled in the area over the years.

Mwanahamisi Hamadi
Mwanahamisi Hamadi
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“In Likoni, we are being seen as uncivilised people,” she told the crowd, while promising equal treatment for all residents regardless of background.

The challenge of facing an incumbent

Despite her public profile, Hamadi would still face an uphill task against Mboko, who remains a significant political force in Likoni.

Mboko has represented the constituency for years and enjoys the advantages that come with incumbency, including established political networks, grassroots mobilisation structures and visibility through ongoing development projects.

Likoni has also traditionally leaned towards the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), meaning party dynamics could heavily influence the outcome if Hamadi decides to contest.

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One of the biggest questions will be whether media popularity can translate into actual votes on the ground.

While television personalities often enjoy high public recognition, Kenyan politics has repeatedly shown that fame alone is rarely enough to secure victory without strong grassroots organisation.

Media personalities increasingly joining politics

Hamadi’s apparent political ambitions are part of a growing trend where journalists and entertainers are leaving the newsroom for elective politics.

In recent years, several media personalities have successfully transitioned into political leadership.

Mwanahamisi Hamadi
Mwanahamisi Hamadi

Among the most notable examples are Mohammed Ali and Phelix Odiwuor, both of whom built strong public followings through media before entering Parliament.

Other media figures are also reportedly eyeing political seats ahead of 2027.

Citizen TV anchor Lulu Hassan has been linked with the Mvita parliamentary seat, while former Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu is said to be interested in the Kisumu senatorial race.

Radio Citizen presenter Tina Ogal has also reportedly joined ODM with plans to vie for the Embakasi East parliamentary seat.

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