Roaring engines & gridlocked roads - Highs and lows of Safari Rally 2026

Heavy mud, punctures and technical problems forced several leading drivers out of contention, including Elfyn Evans, Sébastien Ogier and Thierry Neuville.

The 2026 Safari Rally Kenya, one of the most iconic events on the World Rally Championship calendar, concluded in dramatic fashion after four days of action between 12 and 15 March.

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Based around Naivasha with the ceremonial start in Nairobi and the finish at Hell’s Gate National Park, the rally once again showcased why the African event is considered among the toughest in motorsport.

For thousands of spectators and local businesses, the rally delivered excitement, economic benefits and unforgettable moments.

Yet for others, particularly motorists and some fans navigating the crowds, the event also brought frustration due to heavy traffic and logistical challenges.

Katsuta’s historic victory

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The biggest sporting headline was the historic triumph of Takamoto Katsuta, who secured his first-ever World Rally Championship victory after surviving one of the most unpredictable editions of the Safari Rally in recent years.

Driving for Toyota Gazoo Racing alongside co-driver Aaron Johnston, Katsuta completed the rally in just over three hours of competitive time.

His victory came after a dramatic sequence of retirements and mechanical failures that reshaped the leaderboard.

Heavy mud, punctures and technical problems forced several leading drivers out of contention, including Elfyn Evans, Sébastien Ogier and Thierry Neuville.

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Hyundai driver Adrien Fourmaux finished second while Toyota’s young Finnish driver Sami Pajari secured third place on the podium.

Katsuta’s calm and cautious approach proved decisive, as he capitalised on the misfortunes of rivals to climb from seventh place earlier in the rally to take the lead.

A rally defined by harsh conditions

The Safari Rally has long been known for its punishing terrain, and this year’s edition lived up to that reputation.

The rally covered over 1,200 kilometres across 20 special stages on gravel roads scattered with rocks, ruts and unpredictable weather.

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Heavy rains during the weekend created muddy tracks and hidden obstacles that caused tyre explosions, suspension damage and mechanical failures.

Even Katsuta experienced setbacks, including punctures and technical problems, but managed to remain in contention.

The chaotic conditions meant the leaderboard changed repeatedly, turning the rally into a test of endurance as much as speed.

A major boost for local businesses

For many residents and businesses around Naivasha, the rally brought a welcome economic boost. Hotels, restaurants and roadside traders reported a surge in activity as thousands of rally fans, teams and media crews travelled to the region.

Reports indicate that as many as 600,000 spectators attended the four-day event, including thousands from neighbouring East African countries such as Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

The influx injected millions of shillings into the local economy.

Hospitality operators in the region noted that accommodation was fully booked days before the rally began, while small traders along rally routes benefited from the large crowds.

The spectator experience: Exciting but chaotic

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For rally enthusiasts, the event delivered breathtaking action across scenic stages around Lake Naivasha, Soysambu and Sleeping Warrior.

Fans gathered along the dusty tracks to watch drivers navigate high-speed corners and treacherous terrain.

However, the huge turnout also created challenges. Traffic congestion became a major concern as thousands of spectators travelled to Naivasha, with authorities warning motorists to expect delays on the Nairobi–Naivasha highway.

At times, long traffic jams formed along roads leading to rally stages, forcing police and security officers to intervene to manage the flow of vehicles.

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While many fans described the rally as thrilling and well worth the journey, others complained about the difficulty of reaching viewing areas and navigating crowded routes.

Safety and crowd control

Authorities also placed significant emphasis on safety during the rally. Security agencies urged spectators to remain in designated viewing areas to reduce the risk of accidents along rally stages.

Large crowds along the routes have historically posed safety concerns for drivers and fans alike, making crowd management a key priority for organisers.

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